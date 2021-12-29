All the ladies (and knights) of the Queen. Who are the titled celebs?

The ladies and knights of Her Majesty the Queen (and family)

“My name is Hamilton, Sir Lewis Hamilton.”

On December 15, at Windsor Castle, the famous Formula 1 driver was knighted by Prince Charles, for which he chose to wear a Wales Bonner suit. Hamilton is only the latest celebrity to be awarded the prestigious honor. The previous month, the stylist Erdem Moralioglu was nominated “Member of the Order of the British Empire “(MBE), while in March 2019 the title of from me (the feminine equivalent of knight, “Knight”) was awarded to Twiggy Lawson, the iconic 1960s supermodel, who received it wearing an elegant white three-piece suit, complete with a beige fascinator and matching oxfords.

But what are the qualifications to become a lady or a knight? According to the UK government website, the distinction is bestowed because of the major contribution made to any business, usually nationally, over a long period of time.

Here are some of the best known characters that the British Crown has awarded the title of ladies and knights.

The ladies

Mary Berry

Very popular host of the program Great British Bake Off, as well as the author of various gastronomy books, Mary Berry received the title of dame, last October 20, for her contribution to television broadcasts and the culinary arts, as well as for her commitment to charity: “My goal is to to pass on my passion to others, because cooking every day is something that each of us must do. Whether it’s a student or a professional, everyone has to feed themselves, so why not learn how to do it right, while also having fun? ”She said after being awarded the honor by Prince Charles.

Mary Berry. Photo: Getty Images

Twiggy Lawson

The iconic 1960s supermodel has been named a dame for her role in promoting fashion and the arts, as well as her humanitarian activism.