All the premieres of Disney + in April 2022

As ‘Moon Knight’ embarks on a global adventure and we continue to wait to meet Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi again, Disney + will provide new releases so that its catalog continues to capture the attention of the public. With the two major franchises covered, there will be a commitment to new series and films that have recently passed through theaters, such as “Death on the Nile”, the new Kenneth Branagh.

Naveen Andrews and Amanda Seyfried in ‘The Dropout’

In addition to that mystery title, headlined by Gal Gadot, the digital service will incorporate original films like ‘Fresh’, an atypical romantic story starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stanor ‘Nate’s Dream’, centered on a thirteen-year-old boy whose dream is to succeed on the Broadway stage, something he will try to accomplish on a getaway to Manhattan with his best friend.

In the field of series, the highlight of the month is ‘The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes’, a Hulu original production in which Amanda Seyfried shows the true story of Holmes, a supposed visionary whose ideas ended up collapsing. And finally, we bring up Hulu’s signature again, since the green platform is responsible for the new stage of ‘Las Kardashian’which lands in Spain thanks to Disney+.

series premieres

– ‘What a fabric, Sam’ (Premiere – 6/4)

– ‘Alternative Therapy’ (Premiere – 6/4)

– ‘Cloak and dagger’ (Seasons 1-2 – 6/4)

– ‘Me and the world’ (Seasons 1, 2 and 6 – 6/4)

– ‘Bluey’ (Seasons 1-2 – 6/4)

– ‘Ice Age: The Misadventures of Scrat’ (Premiere – 13/4)

– ‘The ignorant angels’ (Premiere – 4/13)

– ‘Blessed Patience’ (Season 1 – 4/13)

– ‘Fancy Nancy’ (Seasons 1-2 – 4/13)

– ‘The Kardashians’ (Premiere – 4/14)

– ‘The Dropout: The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes’ (Premiere – 4/20)

– ‘Perfect Harmony’ (Season 1 – 4/20)

– ‘The Last Man on Earth’ (Seasons 1-4 – 4/20)

– ‘Gigantosaurus’ (Season 1 – 4/20)

– ‘DuckTales’ (Season 2 – 4/20)

– ‘Sketchbook: How to start drawing’ (Premiere – 4/27)

– ‘Ridley Road’ (Season 1 – 4/27)

– ‘The Big Leap: The Great Leap’ (Season 1 – 4/27)

– ‘Kuzco: An emperor at school’ (Seasons 1-2 – 4/27)

– ‘Grand Hotel’ (Season 1 – 4/27)

– ‘Arena Promises’ (Season 1 – 4/27)

Documentary premieres

– ‘The reason I jump’ (1/4)

– ‘Africa’s Deadliest Predators’ (Seasons 5-6 – 6/4)

– ‘Celebrities in Danger, with Bear Grylls’ (Season 6 – 6/4)

– ‘Being the Queen’ (8/4)

– ‘Remote survival’ (Season 1 – 4/13)

– ‘Illegal trafficking with Mariana Van Zeller’ (Season 1 – 4/13)

– ‘Hacking the System’ (Season 1 – 4/20)

– ‘Cadernos da Filipa’ (20/4)

– ‘O da Joana’ (20/4)

– ‘Captivating the audience’ (4/21)

– ‘Explorer: Alex Honnold in the Amazon’ (4/22)

– ‘My Big Little Farm: The Return’ (4/22)

– ‘Polar Bear: How it was done’ (4/22)

– ‘Polar Bear’ (4/22)

– ‘Drain the Oceans’ (Season 3 – 4/27)

– ‘Earthquake in Nepal’ (4/29)

Film premieres

– ‘Nate’s Dream’ (1/4)

– “Quills” (1/4)

– “A Perfect Plan” (1/4)

– “Death on the Nile” (6/4)

– “The Call of the Wild” (8/4)

– ‘Sex Appeal’ (8/4)

– “Brubaker” (8/4)

– “Phenomenon” (8/4)

– ‘Fresh’ (4/15)

– “Noah” (4/15)

– “Eternally friends” (4/15)

– “Maximum Anxiety” (4/15)

– “Le Mans 66” (4/22)

– “The Devil’s Advocate” (4/22)

– “A Madman on the Loose in Hollywood” (4/22)

– “The Hate You Give” (4/29)

– “Anywhere Else” (4/29)

– “Crush” (4/29)

– ‘Mickey Mouse’s Wonderful Spring’ (4/29)