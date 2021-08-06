All the risks of releasing the same movie online and in theaters

It was supposed to be a global success, it wasn’t. “Black Widow”, the latest chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Scarlett Johansson in the role of Natasha Romanova, has shown to struggle since the first weekend of its release (July 9 in America). According to forecasts, nationally it should have broken through 100 million dollars in receipts, but it stopped at 80. The setback was confirmed in the following week, when it even dropped to 26.3 million. A 67% collapse, the first in the history of the MCU.

The reason, according to this Atlantic article, is to be found in the increasingly widespread formula that combines theatrical release with simultaneous availability on the online platform. Disney Plus subscribers could see “Black Widow” at home from day one by paying (for the purchase) 30 dollars (in Italy 21.99 euros). It is a dual channel inaugurated during the pandemic, when many of the theatrical releases (for example the live action “Mulan”) were hijacked online, and that the distribution giants are considering continuing to use.

After all, before “Black Widow” Disney had already done so with “Cruella”, the prequel on Crudelia DeMon with Emma Stone, released at the end of May in theaters and, at the same time, available as premium content on Disney Plus. for the record, it has so far amassed a total of 220 million dollars worldwide, of which 21 million dollars only when it opened in the United States (how much it has achieved online, however, remains a mystery).

Also “Luca”, from Pixar, had to follow the same formula but in the end, in order not to clog the outputs, it was hijacked only on the platform. It only went to theaters in countries where Disney Plus is not present, earning a remarkable $ 22 million. Online, the viewing is free and it is not known how many users have watched it.

The real novelty of “Black Widow” is this: Disney, breaking an opacity common to the entire entertainment industry, has decided to make public, for the first (and last?) Time, the result obtained from the film online in the first weekend of release. In addition to the 80 million domestic collections, 60 million collected on the internet must be added. The revelation, as unsettling as it is unheard of, has raised questions and perplexity.

The first observation is almost obvious: in order to overcome the psychological threshold of 100 million dollars, fundamental for every release of the Marvel Universe, Disney was forced to add online users to the list of theaters, thus breaking one of the agreements not writings of online platforms. A sign that “Black Widow”, despite the media kick and the advertising campaign, hasn’t really managed to break through?

The second is that, by doing some quick calculations, it can be seen that all in all the online users were not so numerous: two million. If you think that the platform has 103 million subscriptions, it is understood that the users who have taken advantage of the offer constitute a very small fraction. Yet, if they had gone to the cinema paying $ 9.50 for a ticket, the total would have been lower, and in any case to be shared (50/50) with cinemas.

This is one of the key points of the whole strategy. Last May, CEO Bob Chapek called Disney programming an attempt to “celebrate flexibility.” Translated: a way not to waste the safest hits, such as “Black Widow”, penalized by referrals, at the same time trying new formulas across platforms and, above all, capitalizing as much as possible, even in the short term. The 60 million of the first weekend of “Black Widow” satisfies the last point. The problem, however, as they point out in the Atlantic, is a system that cannot hold up.

The results of the second weekend would demonstrate this, that is the collapse of attendance in theaters, to which Disney did not even want to add the data from the platform, leaving them in the mystery (a sign that even those are not good?).

According to the exhibitors of the cinemas, the formula of the double simultaneous release is suicidal: the online eats the proceeds of the offline and this is to everyone’s detriment. We lose the cinemas, in the first place (already tried for two very difficult years) and we would lose the same Disney. According to an estimate by the NATO (National Association of Theater Owners), if “Black Widow” had only been released in theaters, it would have obtained between 92 and 100 million dollars, which is in line with other films in the Marvel universe. The proceeds of that audience segment, even a large one, are lost, which pay once to go to the cinema and then pay, again, to buy the film to be reviewed on the platform. In this sense, both Disney and its competitors are self-sabotaging, to chase immediate profits but which, in the long run, will not prove to be sufficient to repay the expenses.

The problem with these estimates is that it’s hard to tell how reliable they are. For each film, the variants involved are numerous: many cinemas, for example, are still closed, competition is fierce and, all in all, after months of restriction, not everyone chooses to go to the cinema when they can be outdoors. Blaming the double exit formula alone is perhaps excessive. Also because, from a strategic point of view (and this can be seen above all with Hbo, which follows the same dynamic with Warner Bros but does not even charge premium content), insisting on platforms serves to attract new users, in an increasingly important market. but, at the same time, difficult and competitive.

The real risk – which was whispered before its release – is, if anything, to be found in the film itself. “Black Widow” is the first Marvel title to come out after the pandemic. It belongs to that universe of superheroes in which the major producers have decided to invest for the next five years, convinced that they are following a profitable trend. If it turns out that the audience has begun to get tired – that’s it, then yes that would be a problem.