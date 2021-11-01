Allegri has this formation in mind
TURIN – The only doubt is who to play between McKennie And Bernardeschi on the left. For the rest, between injured and bruised, the formation with which the Juventus will address it Zenith St. Petersburg to qualify with two rounds to spare for the round of 16 of Champions (in the field at 21 tomorrow). The knockout players are De Sciglio, Ramsey and Kean. Chiellini he is not very well, against Verona he has often touched and massaged his thigh, so it is unlikely that Allegri will risk it.
DEFENCE – At this point in defense he will be able to field a rather classic line in front of Szczesny, with Danilo (very determined at the press conference), Bonucci And De Ligt as a central cup (neither of them is 100%, but even Rugani only came out of a bad gastroenteritis today), Alex Sandro on the left.