Allegri has this formation in mind

TURIN – The only doubt is who to play between McKennie And Bernardeschi on the left. For the rest, between injured and bruised, the formation with which the Juventus will address it Zenith St. Petersburg to qualify with two rounds to spare for the round of 16 of Champions (in the field at 21 tomorrow). The knockout players are De Sciglio, Ramsey and Kean. Chiellini he is not very well, against Verona he has often touched and massaged his thigh, so it is unlikely that Allegri will risk it.