almost 2.8 million third doses – Emilia-Romagna Region

Since the beginning of the epidemic from Coronavirusin Emilia Romagna Yes 1,261,493 positive cases are registered, 4,080 more than yesterdayout of a total of 21,546 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 11,313 molecular and 10,233 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of new positives out of the number of tampons made is 18.9%.

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 1 pm they were administered a total of 10,275,111 doses; on the total there are 3,771,689 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination course, the 93.9%. The third doses made are 2,733,612.

The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the topic: https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/vaccino-anti-covid, which also indicates how many are the vaccination cycles completed and the additional doses administered.

All information on the campaign: https://vaccinocovid.regione.emilia-romagna.it/

Admissions

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies in Emilia-Romagna are 40 (-2 compared to yesterday, -4.8%), the average age is 66.6 years. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departmentsthey are 993 (+36 compared to yesterday, + 3.8%), mean age 74.3 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 a Piacenza (unchanged from yesterday), 2 a Parma (unchanged); 5 a Reggio Emilia (-1); 2 a Modena (unchanged); 15 a Bologna (unchanged from yesterday); 1 in Imola district (unchanged), 1 y Ferrara (-1); 5 a Ravenna (unchanged); 2 a Cesena (unchanged); 6 a Rimini (unchanged). No intensive care admissions in the province of Forlì (like yesterday).

Contagions

L’middle age of today’s new positives is 41.9 years.

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 892 new cases (out of a total of 260,937 since the beginning of the epidemic) followed by Modena (660 out of 195.184), Reggio Emilia (506 out of 139,089); then Ravenna (387 out of 116.105), Parma (350 out of 102,841), Ferrara (330 out of 87,052), Rimini (274 out of 122,954), Cesena (234 out of 71,225); so Forlì (179 out of 59,533), Piacenza (153 out of 67,625) and finally the Imola district with 115 new positive cases out of a total of 38,948 since the beginning of the pandemic.

THE active casesthat is i actual patients, they are 46.862 (+862). Of these, the people in home insulationi.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 45,829 (+828), the 97.8% of the total number of active cases.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of institutional requests – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

Healed and deceased

People as a whole heal I’m 3,208 more compared to yesterday and reach an altitude of 1,198,413.

Unfortunately, there are 10 deaths:

1 in the province of Parma (a 74-year-old woman)

(a 74-year-old woman) 3 in the province of Reggio Emilia (three women aged 81, 83 and 84)

(three women aged 81, 83 and 84) 2 in the province of Modena (a woman and a man both 89 years old)

(a woman and a man both 89 years old) 2 in Imola district (a woman and a man both 86 years old)

(a woman and a man both 86 years old) 2 in the province of Ferrara (two men aged 66 and 84 respectively)

There are no deaths in the provinces of Piacenza, Ravenna, Bologna, Forlì-Cesena and Rimini.

In totalsince the beginning of the epidemic i deaths in the region have been 16,218.

Compared to what was communicated in recent days, 2 cases were eliminated, positive for antigen test but not confirmed by molecular swab.

