Amber Heard would have one of the most beautiful faces, according to science – Entertainment – ​​Culture

Actress Amber Heardwhich has been in the spotlight of the world media, after her trial against her ex-husband Johnny Deppis still news, now because a A specialized aesthetic center says that she has one of the most perfect female faces in the world.

According to Dr. Julian De Silva, of the Center for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in London, he made the revelation, through a facial mapping analysis, in which the Greek golden ratio of beauty was measured, which is 1.618as reported by the English portal ‘Unilad’.

Dr. De Silva says that this is done through the so-called ‘Phi’ ratio, which looks at a combination of eyes, nose, lips and chin.

“In 2016, de Silva discovered that Heard subscribed to this theory with 91.85% accuracy in the Greek golden ratio of Beauty Phi,” notes the English portal, also giving credit to Us Weekly.

At that time, the doctor told that portal he said: “The Greeks discovered that proportion occurs everywhere in nature and for thousands of years it was thought to contain the secret formula of the most beautiful faces in the world.”

As curious data, Dr. De Silva revealed to ‘Unilad’ that with the same method it was found that, for example, Kim Kardashian has the most scientifically perfect eyebrows, Scarlett Johansson has the most scientifically perfect eyes, while model Emily Ratajkowski has the most scientifically perfect lips.

On the other hand, Heard continues to surprise. In an interview with the ‘Today Show’ program, the 36-year-old actress admitted to still loving her ex-husband Johnny Depp, after the tortuous legal mess in which both got involved in recent months and that left the captain’s interpreter as the winner. Jack Sparrow’.

” I love him. I loved him with all my heart (…) I did my best to make a deeply broken relationship work, but I couldn’t, “said the actress in an interview with Savannah Guthrie of ‘Today Show’.

“I know that can be difficult to understand or it can be very easy to understand if you have ever loved someone,” he added.

It should be noted that Deep, 59, sued Heard for defamation, after she accused him of physically abusing her. As can be seen in some of the first versions of the case, the artist called herself a ‘Victim of domestic abuse’.