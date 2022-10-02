American Pie has a new movie in the works

Tudum, a global virtual event of the streaming platform, shared previews of future Argentine audiovisual content such as “Matrimillas” starring Juan Minujín and Luisana Lopilato, the second part of “El Reino” with Chino Darín and Peter Lanzani, and the so long-awaited bioseries from Rosario «Love after love».

Iván Hochman, the actor who plays the Argentine rock icon, Fito Páez / Photo Press

The first previews of the film “Matrimillas”, directed by Sebastián De Caro with Juan Minujín and Luisana Lopilato, and of the second season of “El Reino”, and new images of the bioseries on Fito Páez, “El amor más del amor” , could be seen at Tudum, a Netflix global virtual event that took place on Saturday afternoon.

For just over two hours and through the YouTube channel of the streaming giant, international figures of the stature of Gal Gadot, Millie Bobby Brown or Jamie Foxx, but also Argentines such as Chino Darín and Peter Lanzani, among many others, took turns to give thousands of fans access to release dates, trailers and news of dozens of titles.

The characters of Fito Páez and Fabiana Cantilo in the bioseries “Love after love” / Photo Press

In the Argentine cinema and series section, although there were no announcements of new productions, a look was given to three that were already known. Among them is the first official preview of “Matrimillas”, a film in the key of an atypical romantic comedy directed by De Caro with a script by Gabriel Korenfeld and Rocío Blanco, which can be seen in December.

Produced by Buffalo Films and Tieless Media, it follows the story of a young couple -Minujín and Lopilato- with children who are going through a crisis and feel that they have exhausted all instances to solve their problems. As a last resort, they decide to use an application that adds or subtracts points according to the merit they do with each other, which at first seems to help but then turns into a competition that takes their lives out of control.

“Matrimillas” arrives in December

A few minutes later, Chino Darín and Peter Lanzani presented the first images of the second season of “The Kingdom”, the series of political intrigue and mystery created by Marcelo Piñeyro and Claudia Piñeiro whose first installment caused a stir last year.

In the first preview, the cast headed by Diego Peretti, Mercedes Morán, Joaquín Furriel and Nancy Dupláa recite the preamble to the National Constitution on camera, and then give way to several action-packed scenes, which can be seen in 2023.

“The Kingdom” Season 2, arrives in 2023

Finally, it was the young actor who will embody Fito Páez himself, Iván Hochman, who personified and even with the affected gestures known in the artist from Rosario, introduced some hitherto unseen images from the bioseries “Love After Love”.

“The love after Love”

Iván Hochman as Fito, in “Love after love” / Photo Press

International Titles

But Tudum -named for the already characteristic sound when starting any Netflix production- also brought new information or videos from many other titles from different countries. Some of the most prominent were:

– The trailer for Enola Holmes 2what with Millie Bobby Brown in the leading role follows the adventures of the sister of the famous Sherlock Holmes, ahead of its premiere on November 4.

“Enola Holmes 2”

– The first glimpse of “Heart of Stone”action and espionage film with Gal Gadot.

“Heart of Stone”

-First trailer for “QueenCharlotte”Serie prequel of the popular “Bridgerton”.

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”

-Preview of the second season of the fantasy series “Shadow and Bone”.

“Shadow and Bone”

–“Emily in Paris”announced its third season for December 21.

“Emily in Paris 3”

-An exclusive behind the scenes of “Pinocchio” by Mexican director Guillermo del Torofilm with animation stop-motion which will arrive in December.

“Pinocchio”

-The announcement of the premiere date of the fourth season of “you”with a first part landing on February 10, 2023 and the second on March 10.

“You” 4

-First look at the action tape “Rescue Mission 2” with Chris Hemsworth.

“Rescue Mission 2”

-Preview of the third part of the mega-popular French series “Lupin”.

“Lupin” Part 3