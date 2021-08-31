The definition and solution of: An X-men played in the cinema by Hugh Jackman. Below you will find the answer to solve crosswords de The Puzzle Week and other games like CodyCross.

Solution 9 letters: WOLVERINE

Curiosity / Meaning about: An X-men played in the cinema by Hugh Jackman Hugh Jackman Hugh Michael Jackman (Sydney, 12 October 1968) is an Australian actor. Active both at cinema that in the theater, especially in musicals, it is known above all 30 ‘(3 357 words) – 16:28, 16 Aug 2021

Other definitions with interpreted; cinema; hugh; jackman; Gian which was played by Rita Pavone; The Cliff played by Bill Cosby in a sitcom; Il Giulio played by Toni Servillo in Il divo; L’Ugo accountant played by Paolo Villaggio; La Carole lively diva of silent cinema; There is the kitchen and cinema one; Well-known brand of US film studios; Features TV series and film sagas; TV series in which Hugh Laurie is a clever housekeeper; The Woman in a 1985 John Hughes film; The Notting Hill interpreter Hugh; The Hugh of Notting Hill; Latest Definitions