Ana de Armas and Chris Evans: story of a friendship blessed by Hollywood | People

The jobs unite. They create bonds of friendship and affection among those who participate in them, even if they are part of the cinema elite, as is the case in Hollywood. Famous couples such as the one formed by Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, intimate since they were Rose DeWitt Bukater and Jack Dawson in titanica (1997), or Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper, who have filmed together Joy, The good side of things, The great American scam Y serene and since then they are good friends. Now, the new fashion couple in the movie mecca is made up of two actors who are going through a great moment: the Hispanic-Cuban Ana de Armas and the American Chris Evans.

Evans, 39, and De Armas, 34, have just finished filming ghosted, a project for Apple TV +, and this is already their third film together; a carom of fate, because the leading female role was intended for Scarlett Johansson, who left the project at the last moment due to scheduling problems. The first time they worked together and in a good connection was in 2019 with the mystery tape daggers in the backwhere she played a very leading role (and where Daniel Craig also appeared, with whom the actress met again on the set of No time to die the last adventure of the British as James Bond). The second has been in The Gray Manan thriller written and directed by the Russo brothers that will premiere on Netflix soon and where they share the bill with other stars such as Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page (the Duke of the first season of The Bridgertons), Billy Bob Thornton or Wagner Moura. The specialized press considers it one of the most ambitious titles on the content platform.

With these shoots, both have shared time together and have become good friends. On April 1, Evans —known for his role as Captain America— posted an image of a moment from the filming of ghosted together with the former interpreter of The intership where both were seen eating with the team, and in it De Armas lovingly hugs Evans.

In addition, on May 1, the actress shared a publication in which she showed that she had turned 34 on the set and that the entire team had wanted to have a detail with her, congratulating her with a cake with candles. Evans is not missing, who cheers her friend and sings the Happy Birthday between applause. Furthermore, she also commented on that Instagram post with some congratulatory icons. When filming finished, a few days later, the interpreter posted an image to tell the end of the project and to thank both Evans and the director, Dexter Fletcher, “for having been such great partners.”

In the film, Evans and De Armas play a couple, which is why in some of the photographs of the filming – which took place in part in Washington DC – they have been seen kissing. However, after a year of relationship with Ben Affleck, Armas has been photographed kissing, already in real life, with technology entrepreneur Paul Boukadakis, founder of the Wheel app and vice president of Tinder. For her part, Evans dated fellow actress Jenny Slate between 2016 and 2018. Her relationship with Jessica Biel, actress and current wife of Justin Timberlake, was also known, which lasted between 2001 and 2006. In recent statements to the Hollywood Reporter, He commented that he was a very independent person and that it is difficult for him to get involved in a relationship. “I need to be with someone who also has their own things to do, you know? If someone fits completely into my life, it’s kind of suffocating.”