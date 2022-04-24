Entertainment

And JLo? They reveal that Ben Affleck is on a dating app; stunning blonde says they did ‘match’

Ben Affleck is committed to Jennifer Lopez, The Hollywood actor is totally in love with the ‘Diva del Bronx’, with whom he decided to give himself a second chance and resume their relationship after 20 years.

However, a new controversy arose among the fans that calls into question this fairytale romance, since emma hernan revealed in a chat that she met Ben Affleck on “Raya,” an exclusive dating app.

