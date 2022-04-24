And JLo? They reveal that Ben Affleck is on a dating app; stunning blonde says they did ‘match’

Ben Affleck is committed to Jennifer Lopez, The Hollywood actor is totally in love with the ‘Diva del Bronx’, with whom he decided to give himself a second chance and resume their relationship after 20 years.

However, a new controversy arose among the fans that calls into question this fairytale romance, since emma hernan revealed in a chat that she met Ben Affleck on “Raya,” an exclusive dating app.

the star of the show ‘Selling Sunset’, Emma Hernan, said during the episode “Do you think we’re friends?” from the new season of the hit Netflix show, that the Oscar winner asked her to go out with him through said app.

Emma Hernan (Getty Images)

Hernan revealed to his partner Chrishell Stause that he had matched Ben Affleck in Raya.

“Remember when Ben Affleck went viral because he sent a girl?” Stause, 40, said, as Hernan chimed in: “He may or may not have messaged me. He may or may not have asked me for coffee multiple times. “, he explained, adding: “I didn’t go.”

Stause later joked that Hernan could have frustrated “Bennifer”name given by the media to the relationship between the artists.

Getty Images

“Isn’t it? It was just before that! Maybe I would have messed it up. We have that Boston connection, that was his catchphrase for trying to pick me up,” Hernan said.

Ben Affleck denies it

A rep for the actor told People magazine that the statements are false: “Raya has confirmed that Ben Affleck has not been an active member of the app for the past several years,” he said.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Affleck has been linked to the use of dating applications. The star of ‘The Batman’ went viral in 2021 after it was revealed that he was looking to meet someone on the app.

At that moment, Nivine Jaya user of the celebrity app, posted a video on TikTok in which she explained that she rejected the actor when he asked her to go out, because she believed the profile was fake.