Andrea Crisanti: «Covid born from a spillover, no mistake in Wuhan. Zaia? Non-existent relationships “

The Venetian governor Luca Zaia and the scientist Andrea Crisanti

Andrea Crisanti, director of Microbiology at the University of Padua, has long argued that it no longer makes sense to keep separate rules between the open and the closed. Even now that the government has chosen the path of maximum prudence until June 15, he argues that for healthy people the mask does not make a difference, while he insists on the need to guarantee the protection of fragile people, a problem that remains unsolved.





Chrysanthemums, masks remain mandatory almost everywhere indoors. The demands of him, in recent times, went in the opposite direction. Too much precaution?

I don’t have much to say about it. I think that as soon as the school year ends, the obligation to wear a mask will be lifted everywhere. Schools are the real problem. I think that the problem of protecting the frail remains unsolved: it is not being considered even though almost 150 people are dying every day. While the decision to keep face masks in the workplace helps protect them, I think it would be better to make remote work mandatory for the frail.

At this stage of the pandemic, what advice do you give to people? When to wear, where they are not mandatory?

The masks protect the wearer very well. Therefore they must always be used by frail people. On healthy people, however, it makes no difference to wear them or not, even indoors. Since most people vaccinated, even if they become infected, develop a mild disease, which among other things protects against further infections and thus helps to maintain a high level of protection for the population.

How are relations with the governor Luca Zaia now?

Relations with Zaia have long been non-existent. On the story of rapid swabs I have expressed myself and I think that each of the people who carried out a test of that type can testify to the fact that they do not work well and therefore that they were used badly.

In recent times, there has been a return to questioning the origin of Sars-Cov-2. Given the elements gathered, are you more convinced by the hypothesis of the spill-over occurred in nature or that of the human error made in the Wuhan laboratory, as Giorgio Pal (Aifa) claims?

The leap of species into nature is a very normal event; laboratory errors, on the other hand, are much rarer. The first hypothesis convinces me much more. Moreover, the second cannot be demonstrated, so it’s not even worth asking the question.

In the scientific field, however, there are those who argue that finding an answer to this question has an important scientific relevance: understanding the way in which the virus passed from the animal host to the human one can serve to prevent the recurrence of future spillovers and, of consequently, to reduce the pandemic potential of certain viruses.

But a basic problem remains: there are no data or sources sufficient to prove a hypothesis or the opposite of the hypothesis. Therefore a useless question. And good scientific practice requires asking only useful questions. Otherwise they end up formulating hypotheses equal to conspiracy theories.

What questions should science ask itself in this area?

I think that scientific projects such as the one started by the United States, Australia and Great Britain on the cataloging of all viral agents present in the animal world are extremely useful. One thing certainly not to do, however, is to indiscriminately invade ecological niches to know what is inside: contact with animals can also involve contact with pathogens with which humans have never come into contact. I would think about this, instead of formulating the hypothesis of the escape of Sars-Cov-2 from the Wuhan laboratory.