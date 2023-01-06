Android | What is the “do not disturb” button for | Smartphone | cell phone | nnda | nnni | DEPOR-PLAY

Many of the android cell phones They have a number of quite useful functions for users. Among them is the “Do not disturb” buttona tool that will help us avoid stress or when we are really busy.

Remember that you can access this icon by simply lowering the notification bar of your smartphone. This way you not only have the option of “Do not disturb”but also activate Wifi, Bluetooth, data, disconnect from everything, etc.

While this may vary depending on the brand of your smartphone most cell phones with Android operating system have it.

What is the “do not disturb” button on your Android phone for?

To access the “Do not disturb” button, simply lower the notification bar.

The “Do not disturb” icon is totally different from the classic “Airplane mode”. They do not have the same function.

In it you can receive all emails, WhatsApp, and a diversity of notifications.

However, they will not ring or display on your screen until you turn off Do Not Disturb.

They will not be shown as notifications either, that way, in case you are recording the screen of your mobile, they will not be seen.

Of course, the “Do not disturb” button will not delete your alarm clock, it will sound as usual.

Also those notes that you decided to save or schedule in the calendar.

When you activate the “do not disturb” button you will automatically avoid receiving notifications on your Android cell phone. (Photo: MAG – Rommel Yupanqui)

