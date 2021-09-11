Andy Garcia joins Sylvester Stallone in the cast of the film

Andy Garcia joins the cast of The Mercenaries 4, the new chapter of the action saga created by Sylvester Stallone

The action saga led by Sylvester Stallone, with the numerous names involved in its previous chapters, it has accustomed us to the presence of a rich cast of action movie stars. The new entrance to the de actors park The Mercenaries 4 he is certainly not known for his contribution to this specific genre, but he is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable actors of his generation: Andy Garcia. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Garcia will play the CIA agent in charge of transporting the gang of soldiers of fortune to the location of the new mission.

Andy Garci is not the only addition to the cast of The Mercenaries 4, in addition to him, the rapper has already been confirmed Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox and actor to Thai martial artist Tony Jaa. As for the reconfirmations of the historical interpreters of the saga, it has been confirmed that Jason Statham (Crank, Fast & Furious 7), Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV, Johnny Mnemonic) And Randy Couture (Big Stan, The expendables) are involved in the production. Finally, the direction will be curated by Scott Waugh, already behind the camera for Need for Speed.

The franchise de The expendables made his film debut in 2010 with a film directed by Sylvester Stallone himself. The success of this first episode made possible the realization of two sequels in a short time. The fourth chapter of the saga, whose entry into production has only recently been made official, took much longer to become a reality. At one point, given the lack of information about it, it was feared that the project was completely wrecked. For his part, Stallone has always shown confidence in the continuation of the project.

