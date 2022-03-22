Ángela Aguilar: the platonic loves of Pepe Aguilar’s daughter | Paul Montero | William Levi | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

At just 18 years old, Angela Aguilar is obtaining a fame and success of impressive magnitudes in all Mexicowhich are reflected in her economic income, awards, prizes and in the increasing number of her fans, who follow her with great interest to know more details about her professional and personal life.

Thanks to a special called “Family heritage: The Aguilars”, The millions of fans of the dynasty have been able to learn about some of the personal matters of their idols, who told everything openly and the “Princess of the Mexican Regional” was no exception and revealed various aspects of her intimate and family life.

The interpreter of songs like “Actually” and “where they see me” In front of the cameras, he assured that he has fallen in love with two well-known people, whom he has seen on television since he was very young. Who are we talking about?

Ángela has three solo albums and two awards to her credit (Photo: Ángela Aguilar)

WHO ARE ÁNGELA AGUILAR’S PLATONIC LOVERS?

As much as one might believe that little Angela has always focused on her responsibilities as an artist, she has also found time for other things, like watching the occasional soap opera on television, just like the majority of Mexicans, who enjoy their local productions, which have a great job in front of cameras and also behind.

It was watching these types of productions when the singer felt her first crushes, even if it was platonic, because they were nothing more than figures that she saw on screens and she was only 8 years old and did not know much about those topics that, in general, cover grown ups.

According to what she said, she fell in love with the actors William Levy and Pablo Montero, who were already starring in some television productions when she was still a little girl.

“I must say that, when I was little, I was in love with William Levy and Pablo Montero as well. I was about 8 years old and I thought I was going to sing to them”commented the successful Mexican artist.

William Levy

He is a 41-year-old Cuban actor who has been very successful in several Latin American countries such as Mexico and Colombia, but has also stood out in the United States. His most recent success has been his interpretation in the telenovela “woman-fragranced coffee”, produced by RCN and Telemundo, which also reached Netflix.

In personal life, we can mention that this year he announced his separation from actress Elizabeth Gutiérrez and since then he has not been seen with a girlfriend, so it is presumed that he remains single.

William was born in Havana and lived there during his first years of life (Photo: William Levy / Instagram)

Paul Montero

He is a 47-year-old Mexican singer and actor who has participated in soap operas such as “single with daughters”, “What a beautiful love”, “Triumph of Love”, “Hug me very tight“, among other.

Currently, he is the main character in Vicente Fernández’s bioseries called “The Last King”, which has caused a lot of controversy in Mexico because the “Chente” family did not give their authorization for the broadcast of their chapters.

Pablo Montero plays Vicente Fernández in the singer’s bioseries called “The Last King”

DOES ANGELA AGUILAR HAVE A BOYFRIEND?

The heiress of the Aguilar family revealed one of her secrets that almost no one knew and has to do with her sentimental situation. This happened during an interview for Univisión with the journalist David Valdez.

To the surprise of many, Ángela Aguilar confessed to being “super in love”. Although this response surprised everyone, she was clear in stating that she is in love with her life and her music because she has decided to focus solely on her musical career for now.

“To have some heartbreak, you have to have love first. As long as I have a boyfriend out there, I’m not going to post it, they’ll never know, I can even have one right now and they wouldn’t know. I think that even when I’m married, ok, I’ll say ‘this is my husband’, but never at the dating stage”, he expressed in an interview with the program “Hoy dia”.