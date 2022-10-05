Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt “violent” / “Thrown on children and poured beer and wine”

New details emerge about one of Hollywood’s most celebrated and beloved former couples, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Details that reveal the reality of a seemingly harmonious and perfect couple, but in which Brad Pitt would have repeatedly proven to be “emotionally and physically violent”Towards his ex-wife and his six children. As Adnkronos relates, these words are contained in the new legal documents filed by Angelina Jolie’s lawyers. The couple is in fact facing a legal dispute relating to the sale of a vineyard in the south of France, which is jointly owned by both. Within the dispute, therefore emerges a complaint of Jolie against her ex-husband.

In particular, in the spotlight was a private jet flight on September 14, 2016, where Brad Pitt allegedly “verbally assaulted“Angelina Jolie, as we read in the documents presented by the actress’s lawyers and filed in Los Angeles, up to “throwing herself” on one of her children. These same accusations would be found in a report dating back to the time, compiled by the FBI.

Angelina Jolie, “scared children, Brad Pitt threw himself on them”

At the center of the legal dispute between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt an alleged episode of flights that took place on September 14, 2016 in the private jet on which the couple was, headed to Los Angeles from Chateau Miraval, ended. A fact that would have finally convinced the actress to ask for a divorce from her husband. According to what we read on the documents filed by Angelina Jolie’s lawyers, during that “long night flight, Pitt was physically and emotionally abusive towards Jolie and their childrenwho were between eight and 15 years old at the time“.

And then the actual aggression: “when one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at him and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To take it off – reconstruct the documents, reported by Adnkronos – Pitt threw himself backwards on the seats of the plane, injuring Jolie’s back and elbow“. At that juncture, the children “they bravely tried to protect each other and pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all scared. Many were crying. But Pitt continued to behave aggressivelycursing the family and at one point pouring beer and red wine on them“.

