Angelina Jolie is just a memory

For the moment, we are only talking about a flirt. Still, there would have been several sightings. Brad Pitt is trying to forget Angelina Jolie (and especially the long and grueling legal battles) with Emily Ratajkowski.

Totti-Noemi, new rumors: «They meet secretly on a yacht. He has a bodyguard follow her “

Brad Pitt with Emily Ratajkowski

On several US gossip portals and beyond, the rumor has spread with some insistence: Brad Pitt would be dating Emily Ratajkowski. The actor, 58, and the supermodel (but not only), 31, would have been seen hand in hand at the exit of a New York restaurant. According to the well-informed, the attendance is only at the beginning and it is not yet known whether the two can present themselves, in the future, as an official couple. On the part of both, in fact, there is the utmost reserve, also due to the delicacy of their private affairs.

Emily Ratajkowski, separation from her husband

Emily Ratajkowski, a top model of Polish origins, has become famous all over the world by treading the most exclusive catwalks and interpreting some music videos, such as Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams. Subsequently, the 31-year-old also made her debut in the world of cinema, including feature films and TV series, and also wrote a book, My Body. «I wanted to explain the experiences and circumstances that have had an impact on my opinions, including political ones. I had the most important and profound conversations with my dearest friends, I wanted to convey the vulnerability I felt in those moments “- explained Emily Ratajkowski -” My hope is that, before making an opinion, you can read the my story, in my words, and understand what I mean ».

Recently, Emily Ratajkowski separated from her husband, actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. The couple had moved since 2018 and had also had a child, but it seems that the model has decided to separate after discovering some betrayal by her husband.

Brad Pitt, the legal war with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is certainly not doing better. The breakup with Angelina Jolie dates back to 2016 and, since then, a legal war has been underway, with no holds barred, especially due to the custody of the couple’s six children. The two actors are separated but not yet divorced, precisely because they have never found an agreement for the sake of the children. Angelina Jolie, in fact, would not be at all willing to grant Brad Pitt joint custody of the boys.





Last updated: Friday 19 August 2022, 11:30 am







© REPRODUCTION RESERVED