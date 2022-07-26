Angelina Jolie sinks Brad Pitt: she has the (partial) control of Château Miraval

New episode of war of the rosas he dubbed it Vanity Fairnamely the Legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt on checking them Chteau Miraval winery, in the French countryside. The last act of the dispute marks a point in favor of the actress: according to the US site Page Six the judge would have recognized her right to receive business documents of the cellar, which Pitt (her ex-husband) did not want to hand over to her.

Castle wedding in France Jolie then wins a set of the match, but the challenge is still open and likely to bring with it other legal twists. Around the future of cdoor specialized in the production of Champagne ros, also appreciated by experts, a dispute between the two former spouses has been open for years. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who fell in love on the film set Mr & Mrs Smith in 2005, they bought the castle with an adjoining cellar in Miraval, France, in 2008making it theirs buen retiro. Here they also got married in 2014. But since there has been a disagreement between the two stars (i.e. since 2016, even though they have been officially single since 2019), the ownership of the winery has turned into a matter of principle. And of confrontation.

The role of the Russian oligarch The two actors are shareholders at 50 per cent in the Champagne company, but Angelina Jolie has been trying for some time to get rid of her shares to close all ties, including business ones, with Pitt. L’last accusation del divo dates back to June and it concerns precisely this theme: the actress, Oscar winner in 2000 for Interrupted girlswould try to sell to the Stoli group owned by the Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler. A move that, according to Brad Pitt’s legal team, would have damaged the ex-husband who then sued her.

Pitt deliver the documentsAfter a month and a half, a new legal turnaround arrives: in Los Angeles the court has ordered the actor of Fight Club from delivering business documents and correspondence to the ex-wife, who had requested them so far without success. According to Pitt’s team, selling is not a good solution, as reported Page Six: to keep the value of the company highthinking about the future of the couple’s children, the best thing that parents retain full ownership of this increasingly precious and expanding asset. At this point it remains to wait to understand what will be the next twist in the war of the ros. Read also: – To Brad Pitt’s Champagne 95 points from the sommelier already world champion

– Brad Pitt, the winemaker: I bet everything on ros, I’ll explain my champagne

– Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie: He tried to hurt me by selling our vineyard

– Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, battle over wine too

– Brad Pitt, his Champagne will be served at the 2022 Oscars ceremony

– Here are 17 food-related (and little-known) brands owned by famous people

– Angelina Jolie, Uma Thurman and Jack Nicholson: nutritionist Keller talks about the diet of the stars

– Angelina Jolie, red carpet and then dinner with a view of the Colosseum at the Aroma restaurant

(©) REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link