Anne Hathaway’s short hair that made her a beauty icon



It is not very common for us to see women with short hair



And much less if they dedicate themselves to the world of acting or modeling



In Hollywood, Anne Hathaway was one of the forerunners of this type of hairstyle.

Take the short hair it’s not always easy. And less if you belong to an industry as demanding as Hollywood. But despite everything, Anne Hathaway He has always been clear that he was never going to give up his style. For this reason, her short hair has become a hallmark of identity and has been copied on numerous occasions, serving as an inspiration for her followers and other celebrities.

Long with a chocolate hue

Anne has gone through an infinity of styles.divinity.es

The truth is that, if there is something we can highlight about Anne, apart from what a good actress she is, it is her versatility when wearing any hairstyle. We have seen the young woman with a long dark chocolate hair which is ideal for any elegant moment in life. In addition, it also suits any type of skin. To give it a more informal touch, the actress did not hesitate to cut it in layers.

soft bob

Also, throughout these years, we have been able to see her with textured hair smooth bob that tapers in the cheek area. In this way, it provided more depth to the look. It is a more classic style but with a touch that changes the look completely, providing that more sophisticated touch.

pixie

The pixie has also dazzled the actress.divinity.es

Continuing with short hair, Anne’s style could not miss the pixie, although yes, as always, with a different touch. What this type of hairstyle does is lengthen the face and provide volume to different areas of the face, such as the cheekbones and chin. In addition, it also supports an infinity of accessories such as brooches or headbands.

XL mane

Switching to longer hair, the actress has sported a XL mane on more than one occasion. Yes, in a nice and fun way. Thus, she has included brown and caramel highlights in her hairstyle, providing some movement, accommodating it just behind the face.

short bob

The short bob is also one of the actress’s favourites.Kevin Winter

It seems that Anne has become very fond of the ‘bob’ world and, therefore, she has not lacked her short bob on more than one red carpet. It is a layered cut and a neutral length that gives us elegance. In addition, you can comb it on the side and it is a very versatile type of hair that is easy to style on a daily basis.

sweet pixie