Antonio Conte towards Tottenham: Spurs could bet strongly on 4 Inter big players

Antonio Conte he will be the next Tottenham coach, after the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo. From England they assure that in order to accept the role the former Inter coach asked for precise guarantees on the market and in this sense, for the portal football.london, between the January and the summer sessions the same Conte could ask for some of his former Nerazzurri players. In particular, 4 profiles have been identified as potential objectives, or in any case requests from the technician to Fabio Paratici: the first is that Nicolò Barella close to the renewal of the contract. Therefore Lautaro Martinez, whose recent extension until 2026 leaves Inter calm. Who has not yet renewed is Marcelo Brozovic, an essential of his Inter champion of Italy. Therefore Ivan Perisic, a player already in the past strongly close to the Spurs.