Arceus could be the longest and largest game in the series – Nerd4.life

Pokémon Legends: Arceus prepares to strike with a notable impact, presenting himself perhaps as the longer and wider game that the series has ever seen, as far as all the videogame interpretations of Pokémon are concerned.

The information comes from Riddler Khu, insider considered quite reliable with regards to information on Pokémon, which seems to have had access to details on the new chapter in development and arriving on January 28, 2022 on the Nintendo Switch.

The idea behind this chapter is to transport Pokémon in a context closer to theOpen world RPG modern, which should considerably open up the spaces available to players.

This, according to Khu, will lead to a longer and more lasting campaign than seen in the past, with players on a mission to find and capture Arceus, but also expand Hisui’s Pokédex. Everything is inserted in a broader context, with elements that modify the classic gameplay by introducing RPG and almost from survival.

According to the leaks reported by the user in question, during the journey it will be necessary to collect and manage different resources such as berries, minerals and various objects that can be obtained by exploring the setting and fighting, with the possibility of using them for the crafting and the construction of Poké Balls.

We will therefore have to manage the inventory and expand the possibilities of carrying objects around. Furthermore, among the leaked news there is the possibility that the Shiny Pokémon can be found around the setting. The overworld of Pokémon Arceus could therefore contain various species of Shiny Pokémon to capture, leading to the need for different approaches for hunting these special creatures.

For the rest, we have seen that in the game there should be free bonuses for those who own Pokémon Let’s Go and Sword / Shield, while from a trailer we have seen the forms of Hisui of Zorua and Zoroark.