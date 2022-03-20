Ariana Grande, ex-fiancée of Pete Davidson, has an incredible gesture with Kim Kardashian

The ex-fiancée of Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, had an incredible gesture with Kim Kardashian, which they boasted on social networks. The singer sent a gift to the new girlfriend of her ex-partner, clarifying that everything is fine between them.

As with Kim Kardashian, Peter Davidson and Ariana Grande met during the recordings of “Saturday Night Live”, in the episode where the interpreter of “7 Rings” was as a special guest in 2016. However, it was years later that they began their short, but intense love story in which both got several tattoos in honor of each other and even almost made it to the altar.

The couple began publicly dating in May 2018 and by June 11 of that same year they were engaged. Unfortunately, after five months of relationship, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande ended their engagement in October 2018.

Ariana Grande had an incredible gesture with Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande made it very clear in her song “Thank u, Next” that she feels very grateful for her ex-partners and apparently she didn’t just say it to say it. The American singer has shown the good relationship that she can have even when romantic love has disappeared.

Through your social networks Kim Kardashian shared the gift that Ariana Grande sent for her. This is the collection of her new makeup brand rembeauty, which positions her as a competitor to the makeup brand of the creator of Skims.

Ariana Grande was not far behind and, like Kim Kardashian, shared on her social networks the gift she gave to the socialite, both in her personal profile and in that of her new brand.. There is no doubt that both have shown the importance of supporting each other among women and eliminating negative competition, either for men or for work projects.