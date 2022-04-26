As the US pulls out of the region, Saudi Arabia and Iran draw closer

Attacks reported near Jeddah F1 circuit 0:34

(CNN) — As the Arab states of the Gulf lose faith in America’s commitment to their security, two archenemies in the Middle East are taking matters into their own hands.

On Monday, Iran revealed that it held a fifth round of talks with Saudi Arabia at the end of last week. The negotiations between the two heavyweights in the region were “progressive and positive”, according to a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry. Saudi Arabia has not yet commented on this.

The ministry spokesman said talks were underway about sending 40,000 Iranian pilgrims to the Hajj in the Saudi city of Mecca this year.

Although the talks to date have focused on relatively small issues, such as pilgrimage to holy sites, and have involved intelligence officials, the possible inclusion of Foreign Ministry officials in future rounds could indicate significant progress and a desire to end some of the most intractable conflicts in the region.

Riyadh severed ties with Tehran in 2016 after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in Iran’s capital following the execution of a Shiite cleric in Saudi Arabia.

Frustrated by what they see as a diminishing US interest in their security concerns, the Arab states of the Gulf have recently begun to step up to the plate, reaching out to rivals and enemies to avoid conflicts that can wreak havoc on their economies. .

Oil facilities in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have come under attack in recent years by groups believed to be backed by Iran, including Yemen’s Houthi rebels. In both cases, the Gulf states were disappointed by the US response, prompting a rethinking of a long-standing pillar of the US-Gulf relationship that ensured Arab consideration of US energy needs in exchange for of US security guarantees.

The United States reiterated its commitment to the security of the Gulf by bolstering regional defenses against missile attacks. On Friday, President Biden chose career diplomat Michael Ratney as the next US ambassador to Riyadh. If confirmed, he would be the first career diplomat to hold the post in that country in three decades.

The clearest manifestation of this rethinking has been the quiet reaction of the Gulf States to the war in Ukraine. America’s allies have not wholeheartedly supported the Biden administration’s position on Russia’s war in the country, and regional officials have pointed to the conflict as a sign of a changing world order in which the West may have less say than before.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, and the United Arab Emirates have rejected calls by the United States to increase oil production in order to reduce the price of oil fueling Russia’s war, opting instead to maintain an alliance with the other exporter, Russia, to gradually increase production. After more than 15 months in office, Joe Biden and Saudi Arabia’s de facto crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, have yet to speak to each other.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have been mending their differences in the region.

In the past two weeks, Saudi Arabia has de-escalated its war in Yemen through a rare truce and has begun rapprochement with Lebanon after an unprecedented severing of ties last year. Both countries are scenarios of proxy conflicts between Riyadh and Tehran.

The biggest obstacle to closer ties from the Iranian perspective was the war in Yemen, said Mohammad Marandi, a professor at the University of Tehran. “Now that that has stopped, at least for the time being, there is real hope for improvement,” he said, adding that Iran was only willing to discuss issues of a bilateral nature and not to “negotiate on behalf of” Yemen’s Houthi rebels. .

The resumption of talks also comes as negotiations between world powers and Iran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal are at an advanced stage. Gulf Arabs have been frustrated with the United States for not addressing their concerns with Iran in talks, seeing its influence over Tehran as pale in comparison to the influence the United States wields.

“The Gulf countries believe that the United States should be at the table so that Iran will fulfill the promises they have made to it,” said Elham Fakhro, an associate fellow at London-based think tank Chatham House. But the Biden administration has insisted that those talks be held separately between Iran and the Gulf states, he added.

Direct talks with Iran are an attempt by the Gulf Arab states to do just that, but analysts doubt their ability to achieve mutually satisfactory results.

“These talks are almost doomed to fail,” said Mohammed Alyahya, a fellow at the Hudson Institute. “Ultimately, the problem is not between Iran and Saudi Arabia, but between Iran and the United States. Iran attacks the kingdom because it perceives it as a client state of the US imperial order.”

But Seyed Hossein Mousavian, a former Iranian nuclear negotiator and professor at Princeton University, says the two states have enough influence over each other to justify talks.

“The key issue for both is the mutual guarantee of not having a hegemonic regional agenda” and security guarantees, he said. Saudi Arabia is backed by the United States and “Iran has enormous grassroots influence in countries in the region which may be a long-term threat to the Saudis,” she said.

But it is that support from the United States that has been called into question lately. Discontent with the United States in the Gulf runs so deep that some see Washington’s role in the region as more of a killjoy than a guarantor of stability.

“The Gulf states believe that the US appeasement policy towards Iran over the last decade is responsible for Iran’s increased aggressiveness,” Alyahya said, adding that policy has caused “fires that may spread to our home.” “.

“When an arsonist comes to your house, that’s dangerous. What’s scarier is when the arsonist comes dressed as a firefighter,” he said, referring to US policy on Iran.