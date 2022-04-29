Ashton Kutcher Gets Casual In Hoodie While Meeting Wife Mila Kunis In Los Angeles

He has been by his wife’s side in recent weeks as she became an outspoken supporter of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion of the country.

And Ashton Kutcher was seen Wednesday as he was reunited with his wife Mila Kunis before a meeting in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The Two And A Half Men actor, 44, and his wife, 38, stuck to comfortable, casual looks to get through the day.

Ashton looked great in a navy Legacy hoodie from Former, which featured the brand’s name in nondescript white text across the chest and retails for $80 on the brand’s website.

He kept to the same color theme with a pair of dark blue jeans.

The Ranch star also wore a comfortable pair of gray sneakers and shielded himself from the sun with a tan Cincinnati Reds baseball cap.

He also stayed vigilant against the new coronavirus by wearing a blue and white striped mask.

Ashton’s wife, Mila, was seen in the same area when she got into her black Tesla with him.

She accessorized her husband’s understated uniform with a gray hoodie and skinny jeans.

The Family Guy voice actress wore white Nike sneakers with rainbow accents, and wore large-rimmed glasses while letting her brown hair down.

Ashton and Mila have been presenting a united front of late as they have spoken out in recent weeks in support of beleaguered Ukraine.

The actress was born there in 1983, when it was still part of the Soviet Union.

“The moment we allow the war in Ukraine to become background noise, we lose,” Ashton wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. ‘We must have the nerve to continue looking at pain through the barrel and wrapping it with love. Our compassion has power. Don’t look away.

Earlier this month, Mila spoke on CNN+’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace about how the war in Ukraine clarified her family history and allegiances.

Mila, who left Ukraine when she was just seven years old, explained: ‘I don’t speak Ukrainian. When I grew up in Ukraine, it was still under the umbrella of the USSR, so I spoke Russian, which is what we all spoke.

‘So that my children understand Russian. I speak Russian with my parents… I thought: «It is good to know another language». That’s all I kept thinking, it was good to know another language. But I never thought that culturally speaking it was important to where they came from.’

Heritage: Mila said earlier this month on CNN+ that she reminded her two young children of their Ukrainian roots following Vladamir Putin’s Russian invasion of their home country.

“It never crossed my mind until this happened,” he said, referring to the Ukraine invasion.

Mila had always talked about the importance of her children knowing their heritage, but she emphasized it especially now, after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

She said: “It seemed like overnight we both turned to our kids and said, ‘You’re half Ukrainian, half American.’ It instantly became one thing, and they’re like, “Yeah, I get it, Mom.”

“But ultimately it’s incredibly important to know where you’re coming from. It’s beautiful, it’s amazing to have multiple cultures. It’s a beautiful thing to have out there.

The movie star added: ‘We shouldn’t all be the same. Not all of us should think the same. That is not the importance of community and growth. And so we quickly remind our children that they are half Ukrainian.”