“At this rate, we will have 60,000 Covid deaths per year”

PADUA – “If we continue with about 100-150 deaths a day, we will reach 60,000 deaths in a year, placing Covid as leading cause of death in Italy“. And these deaths “are not unvaccinated young people, but mostly elderly people on whom the vaccine had no effect.” So we can reduce it “only by protecting the frail from contagion.” She said it Andrea Crisanti, microbiologist of the University of Padua, on Rai 3 which invites you to predict “A good tampon” to test who is in close contact with them. The vaccine, he specified, “has decreased the probability that an elderly person would develop a severe form but allows a very low coverage against transmission, which after three months drops to 30%, even if it continues for the complications of the disease. In the meantime, however, we have a virus that has a very high transmission index, equal to measles, with which all social distancing measures do not work ». This means that “We need to protect the frail from contagion”, because «the 120-150 deaths a day are not no vax but, in 95% of cases, they are fragile and vaccinated, this means that the goal is to reduce the chances of contagion of these people, first of all by taking the fourth dose. But this must not be an alibi, because the immunocompromised may not react even to 7 doses ». Therefore, Crisanti concluded, “if a frail person works, he must have smart working and revoking it for everyone is wrong”. If the frail is an elderly person and stays at home, “he becomes infected when relatives and caregivers go to him”, so to encourage these people to test themselves, “we should provide coupons to make a molecular swab”.

