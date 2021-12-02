At what point is the new wave of Covid in Switzerland





In Swiss the new wave of infections coronavirus is touching these days the numbers that the swabs detected a year ago, when the second and largest wave of infections, hospitalizations and deaths was underway in the winter between 2020 and 2021.

To evaluate the progress of the pandemic, however, the data on the detection of the infections is not enough since many variables have profoundly changed over the course of this year: the availability of swabs, the arrival of vaccines, the variants of the virus and the containment regulations introduced by the state.

First of all, the situation is not homogeneous throughout the Swiss territory. There are cantons more affected than others, especially in the north-east belt, with the Canton of Ticino for the moment among the lowest in terms of infections.

If you take the hospitalizations for Covid19, instead, the numbers are significantly lower of the acute phase of last winter with numbers for the moment standing at a third of that period. An indicator that, however, it must not minimize the impact of the pandemic even at this stage: last year’s hospitalizations for Switzerland as well as for all other countries had a devastating impact. The fact that we are still far from that point does not in itself mean that things are going well.

The alert for intensive care

The intensive care unit in Switzerland they are busy for 27% from Covid patients but overall they are 82% full, well beyond the guard level. Also because if this is the national figure there are very complex local situations: It is the case of Bern, as reported by the RSI, where the work overload of intensive care has exceeded the bearable limit.

This is confirmed by the health minister Alain Berset, who explains: “We must realize that everywhere during this pandemic the number of available beds tends to decrease, because the staff is at the limit, they are exhausted. It is a highly qualified staff, which cannot be trained in a few weeks, if we think about the work of intensive care “.

The difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated

In Switzerland, the number of people vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine is lower in percentage than in Lombardy. Out of the total population, in fact they are 67% of the Swiss vaccinated with at least one dose but with significant differences for age groups. If among the over 65s the percentage of vaccinated with at least one dose is 90%, between the ages of 16 and 64 it is still 75%.

A a situation that has a direct impact on hospitals where the hospitalizations of the unvaccinated are significantly higher than those of the immunized citizens.



