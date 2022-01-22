attempt in January? Transfer market news

An attempt to bring the Serbian number 9 to Turin in January cannot be ruled out. In midfield it is not easy to get to Zakaria immediately. Braking on Arthur’s departure. Cambiaso idea for June BARON ON VLAHOVIC: “OFFERS BY THE PREMIER BUT HE HAS OTHER IDEAS”

There Juventus keep dreaming Dusan Vlahovic for the attack. The center forward of the Fiorentina like the Juventus club and an attempt to bring the Serbian number 9 to Turin in January cannot be ruled out a priori. However, Fiorentina has taken a stand on the issue and at the moment, unless there are particularly advantageous offers, they have no intention of selling their striker already in this market session. So far the purple club has only received offers from abroad for Vlahovic, who has scored 17 times this season in Serie A, and has not taken them into consideration.

Orsato unavailable: Di Bello referees Milan-Juve The possibilities that Vlahovic, Juve’s priority goal with Gianluca Scamacca del Sassuolo, may change team as early as January, however very small. So the Juventus club works on solutions to strengthen the offensive department a June, when there will be certainty of participation in the cups and some important elements linked to the contract renewals will also be resolved, above all that of Paulo Dybala. Denis Zakaria. The Swiss, who is expiring his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach, continues to be a welcome profile to the bianconeri but the chances of him arriving in Turin in January are lower than in the past few days. In fact, the same player would prefer to go to the end of the contract to choose his destination, with the Premier as the destination that attracts him. This would block the possible exit of Arthur, even if Arsenal – a club interested in the Brazilian – were to bid for an 18-month loan.

Cambiaso idea for the future Juventus is also working towards the future: for the defense a profile monitored with great attention is that of Andrea Cambiaso, full-back born in 2000 del Genoa. In his first season in Serie A, he played 21 games and scored one goal. He has not yet signed the renewal of the contract, expiring in June 2023, and thus becomes a good market opportunity for the summer.