Attention Ryan Garcia! A Mexican raises his hand to face Isaac Cruz

The last weekend Isaac Cruz returned to the ring against Yuriorkis Gamboa whom he ended up defeating by KO in the seventh round. On the other hand, in the last few hours, José Valenzuela’s coach commented that he wants his pupil to go into the ring to collide with the Pitbull. Will there be a Mexican war in 2022 and will Ryan Garcia have to wait?

In it AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas, the fighter from Mexico City had a resounding victory against an experienced Cuban. This was noticeable from the first round when he landed the first hand that made the Cuban stagger, who remained on his feet, unnecessarily, during 21 minutes of combat.

On the other hand, after their great confrontation, Isaac Cruz asked for Ryan Garcia, who the previous one was saying that he wanted to crash in July or June. On the other hand, in the last few hours, José Valenzuela’s trainer, José Banavídez, said that he would love for his boxer to face the Mexican.

“I think I would like a fight with the Pitbull. It would be a great fight and one that people want to see.” expressed the father of David Benavídez to Izquierdazo. And he added: “Of course, we are confident in the work we do. That’s why I dare to mention his name (of the Isaac)”. Finally, the Mexican coach commented that “Pitbull is an animal, very dangerous. He is making himself known a lot and in order to advance we have to fight with people of that category, so we can get a name ”.

Rayo Valenzuela drove the fans crazy

One of the pleasant surprises of the last weekend was that of Rayo Valenzuela, who knocked out Bandido Vargas in the first round. He certainly made a big appearance at 135 pounds, which has names like Isaac Cruz, Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, Vasyl Lomachenko, Devin Haney and George Kambosos.