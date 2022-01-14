Australia canceled Djokovic’s visa again

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke announced the cancellation of the visa to Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, “for reasons of health and order, on the basis of public interest”. Djokovic is in Australia to participate in the Australian Open, but now he risks being expelled. However, he is expected to appeal against the new government decision.

Djokovic’s visa case began a few days ago, when the tennis player was blocked at Melbourne airport for some medical checks on the medical exemption from the coronavirus vaccine, required by Australian law for unvaccinated people to enter the country. The Australian government had denied him an entry visa, but then a court had agreed to Djokovic, allowing him to leave the hotel where he was stuck and start training, in view of the start of the tournament, scheduled for January 17. . However, the government had announced further checks on the documentation presented by Djokovic and had said that it reserved the possibility to express itself on the matter again.

On Wednesday it was Djokovic himself who published a long statement in which he admitted to having violated the isolation while he was positive for the coronavirus (it was for the positivity that he had obtained the medical exemption), and in which he had explained the reason for some false statements contained in the documents submitted to obtain the visa for Australia.