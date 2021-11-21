Avalanche overtakes Dogecoin | Deloitte makes AVAX fly

One more all-time high for the coin AVAX from Avalanche, cryptocurrency linked to decentralized finance which has always been, are the dates of the publications to prove it, one of the dots of Cryptocurrency.it.

An incredible journey, which from publication of our first special dedicated to AVAX has made, for those who have followed our directions, 600%. An incredible journey, which we will try to explain step by step during this well-deserved study.

Avax sets a new historical record

Avalanche back to an all-time high – what’s going on?

$ AVAX it is again at its all-time high and has recently topped by overall market capitalization too Dogecoin, eliminating (which hasn’t happened for a long time), i meme token from the first 10 positions.

An important value, because the TVL summarizes the value of the assets that are locked into a network of decentralized finance. 21 billion is a very important figure, which projects Avalanche in front of protocols such as AAVE And Curve Finance, which although operating in different niches are the leader of this sector.

Collaboration with Deloitte

Let’s talk about the company of accounting most important in the world, which has chosen the platform of Avalanche for a disaster recovery platform. The importance of this agreement? As the relative recalls tweet, let’s talk about a company that offers its services to the 90% of the 500 most important companies in the world.

Deloitte, the largest professional services firm in the world, spanning 150 countries & 20K professionals, provide consultancy & delivering solutions for enterprises, including 90% of the Fortune 500 This is not only a big partnership, but one that will enable exponentially more https://t.co/Y005ZPzr5w – Seq 🔺 (@CryptoSeq) November 20, 2021

Bull run therefore more than justified, which confirms the validity of the protocol both from a functional and a financial point of view. With a small moment which we take advantage of for a short self-celebration.

600% since it was reported by Cryptocurrency

It is the graphic designers who speak. When we published our special on Avalanche, the token was worth around $ 27, while today it travels above the $ 135 with peaks higher than $ 140.

When we instructed our readers to keep this under the radar crypto, the protocol was virtually unknown – and the long phase of hiatus while other protocols flew instead they had offered the side to the usual detractors.

The progression – evidenced by the graph

Today, however, we can be more than happy with our indication, for a token and a protocol that will continue to be among the most relevant in the entire sector of decentralized finance.

Of course, the competition in the sector of $ AVAX is getting hotter, but the recent partnership with Deloitte and the great growth in financial terms are foundations on which to build a future that will point to the attack of even more capitalized cryptocurrencies. Protocols that address the specific niche of $ AVAX, there are no richer. And maybe reach Ethereum And Solana it may be a goal that is no longer so imaginative.