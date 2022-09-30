‘Avatar’ returns to the cinema between nostalgia and expectation

In one of the central scenes of Avatar, by James Cameron, Jack Sully (Sam Worthington) gazes at the world around him in wonder. He travels in a spaceship around the floating mountains of the fictional world of Pandora and the scenery couldn’t be more amazing. “You should see your face,” pilot Trudy Chacon (Michelle Rodriguez) says with satisfaction.

But she also has an expression of deep amusement. The beauty that surrounds them is wild, unknown and total. A snapshot of an impossible landscape that opens around the characters in all their power.

It is likely that the theatrical re-release of Avatar have a similar effect on the public. The blue landscapes of Pandora, with their abundant display of unknown fauna and flora, are still formidable cinematographic locations.

Even for an audience accustomed to all kinds of special effects and reinventions of reality thanks to digital technology. Despite its thirteen years of release, Avatar continues to be a milestone in Hollywood history.

From the dazzling skies of Pandora

Not only thanks to its visual section — whose precision is even more notorious —, but also to its script, of a singular spirituality. Made into a pop culture classic destined to unite generations of fans, Avatar it’s a rarity. Beyond its virtues as a high-caliber production and commercial product, it is also a journey through ideas that are still innovative.

Most of them, of an atypical depth in science fiction, adventure and action cinema. Based on the well-known idea of ​​a man who assimilates a foreign culture as his own, the love that Pandora awakens in Sully is quite a symbol.

One that deepens the perception of nature as a living entity capable of containing all the abstractions of transcendence. Much more, which encompasses a version of the individual in the midst of a deep bond with the intangible.

Avatarmore than just a commercial comeback

The one that for ten years was the highest grossing film in history, has an undoubted value as a feature film. At the same time, it is an emotional journey through a narrative that unfolds questions that are more pertinent today than ever.

From colonialism and ecology, to the connection with the invisible and the perception of the spiritual as a common thread. Avatar he was ahead of his time and took the first step towards a type of cinematographic work with a peculiar allegorical weight.

Pandora, an untouched world, wild and dazzling, emerged from the special effects to delve into human nature. The future that Cameron shows — so similar to the pessimistic one he explored in Aliens — leaves Earth as a painful memory.

“You can look at what they’ve done with our world and what they want to do with it,” says Jack Sully as he attempts to bond with Eywa, the Na’vi’s guiding deity. It’s not hard to imagine the dystopian future that the colony of humans looking to explore a flourishing planet comes from.

A cinematic lesson in the visual and the narrative

“It’s money, it all boils down to money, and it’s money we’re here for,” says Parker Selfridge (Giovanni Ribisi), as he tries to explain his intentions on Pandora. “No matter how much we hide it, what we seek is wealth.” Cameron, who could have turned the environmental epic of Avatarin a sermonizing and moralistic product, it avoids it from the simplicity.

Neither the men nor the women who look at the hostile planet of floating mountains through glass, nor those who venture within it, know what they will find. “This is the cutest, most toxic ecosystem you’ll ever face,” Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) explains to a tense crowd. “Everything out there is going to want to kill you one way or another.”

But in reality, Pandora is much more than its aggressive atmosphere or its unknown natives. Cameron created a mythology rigged to every fact and circumstance that surrounds his world. In the same way, he supports all the decisions of the creatures that inhabit him. When Jack Sully, assimilated into the Na’vi culture, compassionately kills an animal, Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) looks at him with respect. “You’re ready,” she says quietly. Suddenly, the brutal planet, capable of killing with a mere breath of air, becomes a challenge. Also, in a multicolored and radiant landscape of subtle tenderness. In Avatarnature is converted into shelter and home.

Avatar again in the cinema as an amazing show

Nothing Avatarit’s casual and it took Cameron 13 years to repeat the portentous connection between the technique and the subject he wants to show. The director makes it clear, even in this return to theaters that there is a lot of celebration. The revival includes ten minutes of Avatar: the way of waterthe long-awaited sequel to the originaland the sequence is amazing in its subtlety.

This is not a Hollywood-style reinvention — a louder, bigger, or more sophisticated concept — but a refinement of the one from which it came. Now, instead of floating mountains, it is the sea, of an extraordinary blue, which extends in a magical moment that the camera sublimates from the delicacy. The little scene demonstrates something obvious.

Cameron once again managed to make his film an allegory that encompasses many others. Also, a great look at a world that is linked to something greater and purer. Without a doubt, the greatest merit of a production that returns to the screen to amaze a whole new audience.