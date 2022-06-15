Aya Nakamura, unrecognizable in platinum blonde

The singer opted for a platinum blonde color that contrasts radically with her usual hair color, and her fans approve.

Pixie cut or ultra-long hair, red or electric blue coloring… Aya Nakamura has mastered the art of hair transformation. To inaugurate the summer in style, the interpreter of Djadja opted this time for a new style: a platinum blond dye. The singer unveiled a snapshot of her new look on her Instagram account, where she appears with her freshly colored hair and styled in a ponytail.

A radical change for this natural brunette who did not fail to react to her fans in the comments, unanimously approving this audacity on the part of their idol. “She is beautiful with blonde hair”, “everything suits you, incredible”, or even “wow, perfect”, can we read under the publication posted on the social network, among the countless heart-shaped emojis. As to whether it is a real dye or a simple wig, the mystery remains.

Platinum trend

It looks like the platinum hair color trend is on the rise with stars this season. After Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid or Millie Bobby Brown, it’s Aya Nakamura’s turn to go from brown to blonde radically.

