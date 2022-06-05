Bad Bunny inflames the public in concert of Buscabulla

The urban artist Benito Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, arrived tonight at the Tito Puente Amphitheater in San Juan to perform with the Buscabulla duo. While the group made its first presentation in Puerto Rico in several years, Martínez Ocasio appeared on stage to perform the song “Andrea”, a collaboration with the group that is part of their most recent album, “A summer without you.”

The presence of Bad Bunny was received with excitement by the thousands of people in the “Anfi”. The artist went up to the stage and began the first live presentation of the theme that has become one of the most popular of his latest production. The public joined their voices with those of Martínez Ocasio and Raquel Berrios, singer of Buscabulla, to give life to “Andrea”, the story of a young Puerto Rican woman who only seeks to be able to live her life in peace and to be given respect, feeling with which many of the people present said they identified with.

From early at night it was rumored that Bad Bunny would arrive to perform the song.

At the end of the song, the urban artist said goodbye to the public, thanked the group and the public and made a call to support more Puerto Rican artists.

“Keep supporting the artists here, we are making music like no one else does,” he said and then made his exit to a sea of ​​applause.

The participation of Benito Martínez Ocasio was part of a repertoire of artists who performed with the group. Vento Alejandro, Chago Menas, Tanicha López and several dancers were also part of the show.