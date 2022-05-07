Bad Bunny launches a new album and continues to be a trend

ANDhe cone of reggaeton, Bad Bunny continues to demonstrate his greatness in urban music and it is that this Friday he released his new studio album early, “A Summer Without You”which has been a complete success.

Song after song, Benito demonstrated his artistic quality and the fans let him know, since The Puerto Rican was a trend on all the platforms where his new album can be heard, as well as on social networks.

Divided into two parts, from Wednesday he showed a little of what this new installment would be, which is the fourth in his career that began since he was in college, although it was not until 2017 when he was able to make his first big appearance, then of collaborating with Karol G in “Now Calls Me”.

However, going back to what was a great musical coup this Friday, the rapper managed to make 23 songs this time and it should be noted that all of them were authentic work of Benito Antonio Martínezbetter known as bad bunny.

1. “Moscow Mule”

2. “After The Beach”

3. “Me Porto Bonito” (feat. Chencho Corleone)

4. “Tit Asked Me”

5. “A Little Bit”

6. “I’m Not Jealous”

7. “Tarot” (feat. Jhay Cortez)

8. “Fridge”

9. “The Current” (feat. Tony Dize)

10. “Effect”

11. “Party” (feat. Rauw Alejandro)

B side:

12. “Water”

13. “Teach me to Dance”

14. “Little Eyes” (feat. Bomba Estreo)

15. “Two Thousand 16”

16. “The Blackout”

17. “Another Sunset” (feat. the Maras)

18. “A Coconut”

19. “Andrea” (feat. Buscabulla)

20. “I Gone On Vacation”

21. “A Summer Without You”

22. “August”

23. “Shut up”

Although with the music he already did a good job that will undoubtedly leave him a lot of money after the listeners he gets with each song. bad bunny continues to do great things on the big screen.

At least in this 2022 it will be in the movie Bullet Train, opposite Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullockamong others, which premieres on July 29.

Although for the ‘Bad Rabbit’ not to be his only participations in the cinemasince soon they will start recording for a new Marvel movie, in this case “El Muerto”, a fighter who enters the universe of spider-man.