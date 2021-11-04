Bags at the top: will the Fed blow everything up? Eur / Usd buy or sell?

Below is the interview with Emanuele Rigo, General Manager of Newtraderlab, to whom we asked some questions about currencies, some commodities and the expected scenarios for the stock exchanges.

The euro-dollar has returned below 1.16, retaking the path it gained after the ECB and now the focus is on the Fed. What to expect?

In addition to macroeconomic data, all eyes are on today’s Fed meeting.

Full-fledged tapering is expected and there could be a reduction in the pace of purchases by $ 15 billion per month until mid-2022.

The important thing will be to understand if there will be from President Powell a reference to the fact that the market is pricing correctly the direction the Fed wants to give.

In this scenario, there is the expectation of a partial recovery in the strength of the greenback, so the euro-dollar could push further downwards or in any case confirm a partial relative weakness against the single currency.

The cross should remain below 1.16, but the scenario could change a lot depending on what Powell says tonight.

I expect a euro-dollar below the 1.16 area and if the Fed were to surprise with greater speed in terms of rate hikes, it could also fall below 1.15.

If on the other hand Powell gives a dovish message, the euro-dollar may rise towards 1.17 prime to 1.175 thereafter, but expectations are for an indication of monetary tightening in the coming months.

Gold failed to reposition itself above $ 1,800. What can you tell us about this asset?

At least for the moment the Fed Funds have seen a retreat and therefore we have seen gold that has moved towards $ 1,800, with stakes as high as $ 1,810.

All eyes will be on the Fed and if the Fed is dovish and dovish enough, then the Gold can exceed the $ 1,800 area.

Otherwise, gold could return towards $ 1,770 / $ 1,760 in the first place.

Oil is retreating a bit from its recent peaks. Is the upside over for now?

I see oil in a phase of consolidation compared to the phase of strong upside, without very strong descents.

We are moving towards a situation in which demand could increase, for which prices are struggling to go down, even if there is always the sword of Damocles of OPEC that begins to reason with a view to cutting the cuts in production.

The dynamics of prices seem to be quite possible on this front and therefore I expect a consolidation of the current area by oil, up to a pronouncement by OPEC.

From a purely technical point of view, we have seen that the last 2-3 weeks have been characterized by a maintenance of the prices around 82.5 dollars, with bets also at 84.4 and 80 dollars.

For the moment, prices seem not to move from the attraction level of 82.5 dollars and I expect the interlocutory phase to continue around this level.

The stock markets continue to rise and mark new highs. Will the current trend continue?

Even in the case of the stock exchanges, the Fed will give an answer and if there are no surprises with respect to the cut of 15 billion dollars a month in the purchase plan, we can continue to see signs of strength from the market that has already discounted one. scenario of this type.

In case of more restrictive monetary policy surprises, there could be a small reversal, but Powell is unlikely to go too far after building a certain narrative and praising it so much in recent months.

I therefore expect a fairly calm situation, with equity markets continuing to hold near the highs.