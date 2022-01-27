Bar, restaurant and gym robbed: the trail of thefts does not stop in Poviglio

Second raid on the bar of the Ego distributor: «They are the same people». Then a pizzeria and the Up studio were visited

POVIGLIO. The only clue currently available is that these are very thin people. The thieves who are striking in Poviglio, in fact, enter through the vasistas or through holes in the small-diameter windows.

Three other thefts were committed yesterday night in via Romana, the provincial 358 which is dotted with commercial activities. The raid was committed starting at 4.

The thieves hit the bar of the Ego petrol station again, near the town of Sant’Anna. “It is the second theft in 47 days – they say disconsolate from the club – and it is the same people because they took the same beers from the fridge, Moretti and Heineken”. The intruders entered through a small hole, caused with a blunt instrument (protecting themselves with jackets which were then left in place), and once inside they took cigarettes and a cash register.

The thieves in order not to be filmed by the cameras of the distributor have shielded themselves with a waste bin.

In the area there are also cameras of the video surveillance system of the Lower Reggiana Union. Nothing emerged from these videos and this suggests that the criminals arrived on foot.

A theft was also carried out in a gym, Up Pilates Movimento, which is located above the Montedoro optician, also in via Romana, shortly after the Conad. Here those responsible have also left the tool used to break the window: a scaffolding foot.

In this activity 85 euros, scissors and a vacuum cleaner have disappeared. To inform the visitors of the incident was the same gym with a story on Instagram, in which photos of the damage caused by the break-in were shown. “A lot of bitterness – say those directly involved – but also a lot of solidarity received from our customers and this gives us immense pleasure”.

The thieves left a bottle of wine in front of the door, which was later stolen from a nearby restaurant, visited with the same technique. In this case, the owners, consulted by Journal, they said they meant nothing except that nothing in particular had been stolen.

Yesterday we told of five other thefts committed in the village since the beginning of the year and two attempted.

