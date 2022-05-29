Barbie Ferreira is the new face of YSL Beauty

The “Euphoria” actress joins the brand as an ambassador.

The model and actress barbie ferrera is the new ambassador of YSL Beauty. Always ready to challenge the status quo and come across as herself, the star of euphoria joins beauty icons Dua Lipa, Zoë Kravitz, and BLACKPINK’s Rosé.

Courtesy of YSL

“I have never shied away from expressing myself through makeup. Makeup is one of my passions, and I am so excited and honored to be working with YSL Beauty and the legacy the brand has built.”says Ferreira in a press release.

“Barbie represents the brand’s vision of the future, pushing boundaries in both culture and beauty with freedom of expression at our core.”adds the vice president of global communications and image, David Lop. “We recognize her as a unique and inspired creative who empowers her community and embraces her gaze and individuality”.

Courtesy of YSL Courtesy of YSL

Known for its cutting-edge products, YSL Beauty introduces its latest innovative must-have weapon: Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara. The ultra-volumizing mascara is created with the brand’s largest brush and delivers nearly 200% more volume, leaving lashes fluffy and full with a sleek black finish. Retailing for approx €27, Lash Clash Mascara is available on the YSL Beauty website, as well as at Sephora online and in-person stores.