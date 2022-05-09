Barça will do everything to recruit Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo has made a strong decision for his future

What’s next after this ad

All-in on Lewandowski

This morning, the Spanish newspapers review all the transfer window information related to FC Barcelona. According to Sport, Barca will do everything to get Lewandowski this summer. “Star signature” headlines the daily. The striker, outraged by Bayern’s latest renewal offer, is going to push to leave. Barça has more than ever presented itself as a potential buyer. The Catalan club are ready to invest 40 million euros to sign the Polish striker. We also learn from the journalists of AS that the signing of Franck Kessié at Barça is on the right track. Sport presents for his part that Memphis Depay is put on the transfer market. His arrival was wanted by Ronald Koeman, not Xavi. Aubameyang is sure to stay at Blaugrana next season. At last, Mundo Deportivo echoed the words of Steven Gerrard who absolutely wants to keep Coutinho at Aston Villa next season. It should be remembered that the Villans have a purchase option of 40 million euros, but according to The SunNewcastle is also on the move.

CR7 on mission

In the country of his majesty, the setbacks of Manchester United still cause a lot of ink to flow. the Daily Express made this morning an analysis of the catastrophic season of the Red Devils, but especially of what they must do for the future. For English journalists Erik ten Hag will have to solve the problems of defence, midfield and attack… everything in fact. But the tabloid is certain that the Dutchman is already looking forward to the challenge, he who is known for his obsession with detail. He will especially have to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo. According to the sources of The Sun, the five-time Ballon d’Or has told his teammates he will stay despite the nightmarish season, but only if new boss Erik ten Hag wants him to. The Portuguese superstar wants to lift a trophy and secure a Champions League spot next year with the Red Devil.

Scudetto Perfume

In Italy, the championship continues to be undecided, but this morning the country’s daily newspapers made AC Milan the favorites for the final sprint. “A scent of the Scudetto“, title The Gazzetta Dello Sport. Thanks to Tonali, author of a double on two assists from Leão, the Rossoneri offer themselves 3 precious points against Hellas Verona. This 3-1 success allows them to take over the leader’s chair from Inter, who are now 2 units behind. “Hands on the Shield“, can we read on the front page of the Corriere Dello Sport. Only two matches left to lift the trophy. Unless Inter lose or draw against Cagliari and AC Milan win against Atalanta next Sunday. With this scenario, Stefano Pioli’s men will be champions.