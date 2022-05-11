Sports

Barcelona announces the state of health of Ronald Araújo after being hospitalized for a blow to the head

2022-05-11

The central of Barcelona Ronald Araujo He has left the hospital where he spent the night under observation after his blow to the head in the League match against Celta, the Barça club reported on Wednesday.

“The complementary tests on the first team player Ronald Araujo have been satisfactory and he has been discharged from hospital,” Barça said in a statement.

The azulgrana team adds that “his evolution will mark his availability” so it will be necessary to see if he is ready for the match of the penultimate day of the League against Getafe on Sunday.

The Uruguayan international had to be evacuated by ambulance on Tuesday in the 67th minute of the league match that Barça won 3-1 against Celta after suffering a blow to the head in a jump with his teammate Gavi to try to head a ball.

Table of positions of Spain: With the League sentenced, Barcelona shortens the distance to Real Madrid

Araujo was unconscious for a few moments on the pitch at the Camp Nou, although, after being treated by the assistants, he regained consciousness and was immobilized with a collar before being transferred to a hospital, where he spent the night.

The Barca coach, Xavi Hernandezwas reassuring about the state of his player after the game.

“The doctor has said that he was conscious, that he is fine, out of danger, that he is going to spend the night in the hospital as a precaution,” said Xavi.

