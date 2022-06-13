Baywatch: alert in Malibu: this ingenious and unexpected nod to Jaws

In Baywatch: alert in Malibu, broadcast this Monday, June 13 on W9, Zac Efron interprets the role of the pretentious Matt Brody. A name that was not chosen at random.

W9 broadcasts, this Monday, June 13 at 9 p.m., the film Baywatch: Alert in Malibutaken from the famous series of the 1990s. For the occasion, Télé Star invites you to dive behind the scenes of this film which brings together, among others, Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efront and Priyanka Chopra, and to discover in particular what wink eye was made by director Seth Gordon to the film Jaws.

In this film adaptation of the famous series made cult thanks to Pamela Anderson and her red swimsuit, Zac Efron interpret the character of Matt Brodya lifeguard whose name is none other than a combination of the names of the characters played by Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider, alias Matt Hooper and Martin Brody, in Jaws. There is no doubt that Seth Gordon, the director of Baywatch: Alert in Malibuhad to be an absolute fan of Steven Spielberg’s cult film to give that name to one of its main characters.

Zac Efron in Baywatch: Baywatch: a highly coveted role!

Two other famous actors were considered for the role of Matt Brody before the latter was entrusted to Zac Efron. Indeed, the director of Baywatch: Baywatch had thought, at first, to entrust this role either to Justin Timberlakeor to justin bieber. It was finally Zac Efron who was chosen for his greatest happiness. “My parents wouldn’t let me watch Baywatch when I was little. But I remember watching the series on the sly late at night after the Howard Stern show on an old antenna television set. I had stumbled upon the show one day, and I had been seduced by the boats and the explosions. At the end, I understood that it was about Baywatch “explained the young actor to our colleagues from Allociné.

