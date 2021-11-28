Because Emma Watson turned down several leading roles

There was a period not too long ago when a rumor about it spread on the web Emma Watson. In fact, many believed that the actress had decided to leave the world of entertainment. Fortunately, the young interpreter of Hermione in Harry Potter he promptly denied the fake news, explaining that he had simply focused on his private life (also thanks to the pandemic). It is also true that Emma Watson started acting as a child and at the same time gained incredible popularity. His name is known all over the world and, at the age of 31, he has already had the opportunity to enrich his curriculum with important films.

Emma Watson has turned down several starring roles

After Harry Potter, starred in We are infinite, in the live action de The beauty and the Beast, among the most popular with fans of the genre, and took part in the cast of Little Women, the 2019 film recently also arrived on Netflix. However, there are many roles that Emma Watson has turned down over the years. An example? Apparently Disney wanted to involve her long before de The beauty and the Beast. In fact, she had been offered the role of Cinderella in the live action of the same name, the role then went to Lily James. And that’s not all. She was also offered the part of Ana Steele for Fifty Shades of Gray, went to Dakota Johnson instead, and the role of Mia in La La Land (later due to Emma Stone).

But then why did he refuse? The motivation is not of an economic nature. Emma Watson simply wanted to give more prominence to her own culture university. The actress graduated in 2014 with a degree in English literature, but many ignore the choice to pause their studies for the release of the latest film by Harry Potter. So, once the franchisee closed, he had the opportunity to finish university and so he did, while giving up interesting roles.

