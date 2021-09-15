“Being John Malkovich,” 21 years later. The can thrown at the head of the protagonist and an unrecognizable Cameron Diaz. The 11 secrets

On September 2, 1999, «Being John Malkovich», a film written by Charlie Kaufman and directed by Spike Jonze, was presented in Venice. The protagonist is Craig (John Cusack), an unsuccessful puppeteer. Who do you live with? With his wife Lotte, a woman obsessed with animals, played precisely by an unrecognizable Cameron Diaz (scrolling through the cards you will find out how they made her up like that). Well, the latter encourages her husband to find a more lucrative job and Craig accepts a job as an archivist at LesterCorp. One day while putting the files in order in the office he discovers a tunnel that leads into the mind of the American actor John Malkovich, managing to perceive not only what the Hollywood star feels and sees, but also to influence his actions. Craig seems to like it mainly because he is able to seduce his co-worker Maxine Catherine Keener. The film that reflects on themes such as identity and fame is ironic and full of hilarious gags. John Malkovich presents his character in a grotesque and ironic way and he is truly brilliant. However in the end the plot seems to run aground and it gets a bit cumbersome. “Being John Malkovich” is still highly regarded by critics and gets 3 Oscar nominations (Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Catherine Keener). Even at the box office it is a success: it cost 13 million dollars, collects 32. 21 years after its launch, here are 11 curiosities you may not know about the film.