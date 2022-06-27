Belinda, don’t leave a trace of Nodal. Did you erase the last tattoo?

Belinda erased Christian Nodal’s last tattoo, there is evidence | Instagram

Belinda decided to eliminate the last trace that would remain of her past courtship with Christian Nodalthe interpreter who dedicated the theme of “Of the kisses that I gave you” would be completely out of his life.

The singer, Belinda was shown in recent days in a couple of images from where she looks very relaxed in a white coat from the island of Lanzerote in the Canary Islands

Belinda Peregrín Schüll, who recorded the first season of the series, “welcome to eden“, She was able to relax by enjoying beautiful views of the Atlantic Ocean, its warm climate and where she was apparently very spoiled with some local delicacies.

However, one of the details that caused the most astonishment was in one of the postcards that Belinda shared where he appears in a white coat modeling in profile from a small mountain of rocks. A capture went viral from the Instagram account @fandelosfamososxs.

Her legs and feet, which are exposed, allow us to appreciate the new design of the interpreter of “Beautiful betrayal“, this would hide the initials that you would have previously engraved in that area with the initials “CN”.

The “naturalized mexican“Born on August 15, 1989, a design would have been made with a heart and the two consonants inside that referred to her courtship with Christian Nodal, with whom she would be “engaged”, until last February 12.

Now in its place, the famous “model“, “pianist”, “film actress”, etc., 32 years old, only wears a heart completely embraced with a dark color ink, thus erasing part of his romantic past.

It should be said that this was a rumor that had been circulating for months when the actress of “Friends forever“(2000), he would hardly have arrived in Spain, this after sharing a postcard in which he hugs his pet, “four” and where his followers suggested that the “originally from Madrid” could have eliminated the original design.

What was recently confirmed in a recent postcard in which the “ex-judge of La Voz”, Belinda Peregrín, shows that she, like the “sonorense” has taken him out of her life, has modified in some way or another these marks on her pi3l .

It should be remembered that the “songwriter“He also carried other designs on the side of one of his wrists and that at some point, “Los Nodeli” boasted in photos.

Both showed the number 4, which indicated the day on which both would have started their media romance (August 4, 2020)

At that time, Nodal opted for a more colorful engraving attached to an arrow, for her part, the current singer of “Colorblind” and “Las12”, left a little heart with a spear and the number 4 below, both of a smaller size .