Bella Hadid, Jennifer Lopez and Victoria Beckham: discover their secret technique to refine the chin!

Is it possible to lift our skin without going through cosmetic surgery? Well, yeah. The top successfull Bella Hadid has initiated a make-up technique of her own: the Jawline contouring (in French, the modeling of the chin). It is not the only one since Jennifer LopezVictoria Bechkam, or even Ariana Grande are big fans! This is THE new make-up technique very popular with stars.

Basic and simple, all you need is a shaded base with a golden or silver highlighter depending on your hair color. If you are blond, prefer a pink highlighter while red or chestnut brunettes, a beige highlighter will be recommended. Next, get a beauty blender or quite naturally use your slender fingers to spread the material and even out your complexion! Unlike traditional contouring, which consists of redefining the cheekbones, the jawline contouring will sculpt the mandible of the chin.

How to find your Jawline? How to do it ? What kind of makeup to use? Charly Barbier, make-up expert and director of training and artistic development Europe for Nars gives us his tips!

1. Bella Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Bechkam, Ariana Grande… they love this make-up technique.

After cellulite, dark circles or the nose, the stars are now attacking another part of the face: the chin ! It must be said that Instagram and its explosion of filters did not help the new generation to assume as it is. “This network widely used by teenagers creates new complexes among users, among other things by these photo filters which constantly smooth, correct and retouch the skin for a doll-like look “, explains Charly Barbier, make-up expert and director of training and artistic development Europe for Nars. All act on the structure of the face but once back to reality, it is difficult to see oneself without such a pronounced structure. So what is the solution ? This is where the jawline contouring comes to our rescue.

2. Jawline contouring: Team fluids or powders?

Like Inès Reg, we would like to put some glitter in our lives. Charly Barbier explains how to achieve this 100% glowy result. To do this, you just have to locate your jawline which, depending on your morphology, is located on the mandible of your chin. If you encounter difficulties, do not panic, turn to a makeup expert who will be able to give you some advice on how to create it. The golden rule: You will first have to dig and create a Jawline with a dark. After this first step has been completed, place a touch of highlighter on top of your line for a glowing effect as desired. ” Une jawline is where you can feel your bones, where it goes up. You should not trust the skin but your own bone structure. If you have thick skin, just follow the location of your bone to draw your jawline.”

Depending on your skin texture, you will need to select different materials: for combination and oily skin, a bronzing powder is recommended, while for dry skin, creamy texture or fluids will be your friends! Charly Barbier explains how to play with shadow and light: “For a natural result, take a color that is similar to an ombre: brown or a slightly more amber color, without orange pigments. I recommend a special contouring product.”

3. Jawline coutouring: daytime or evening…when to adopt it?

This is the trend this summer. No more chunky chunky knit turtlenecks and hello to scoop necks and plunging necklines! Your face is highlighted and your head carriage is released. Just as useful for evening makeup or for the approaching sunny days, the jawline contouring method is suitable for all occasions! And since the glowy is more trendy than ever this season, do not hesitate to illuminate your jawline with a high-pigment highlighter. To be fixed at the level of your mandibular bone, it will bring out the work already started on the brown contouring and will catch the light.

4. Jawline coutouring: Charly Barbier’s make-up selection

Even if the glowy side bewitches make-up enthusiasts, matte products keep their place in the make-up world. To create your jawline you will need a matte material to create your shadow. “You don’t have to use a contouring product, but you can use a concealer. For example at Nars we have the Radiant Creamy Concealer available in 29 shades – at the price of 29.90€. Do not hesitate to take two shades above your skin tone to shade and two shades below your skin tone to illuminate.” Focus on something natural.

To do this, you just need to choose and blend the materials together. “We are going to move more towards very natural skin colors, peach, ash brown like the killer whale we tan. I also recommend the multi-function palette, Hyaluronic Hydra-Powder By Terry – priced at €54.00. It is suitable for all face skin tones.” You can also turn to the Matte Bronzing Brick Refill from Victoria Beckham Beauty which offers two neutral bronzer colors. It is available from 43€. For the application of materials, Charly Barbier recommends the beauty blender or the fingers. “A make-up sponge that you moisten beforehand and pat on the face. Then, press down to blend the materials together. And for even more naturalness, I recommend graduating the materials by blending them and blur between them!”

