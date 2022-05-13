Best iPhone Gardening Apps

Share

Keep your plants healthy, learn interesting information about each one and better organize your plant maintenance tasks with these mobile gardening apps.

Who does not like to have the patio of his house with a beautiful and striking garden full of plants, a variety of vivid colors and in turn harvest your own fruits and vegetables?

And it is that the gardening is one of the preferred activities in most people, being a way of connect with nature.

However, there are few who have the accurate knowledge to keep your garden in optimal condition, performing little maintenance, watering the plants little or excessively and even locating them in unfavorable places. To help enthusiasts, a wide variety of gardening appsthese are the best.

The best 8 applications to identify plants and flowers on the iPhone

8 gardening applications that cannot be missing on your mobile

‎Planter: Garden Planner

Garden Answers Plant Id

GARDENIZE – Garden and Plants

‎PlantNet

‎ WaterMe – Gardening Reminders

‎Gardenate

‎Garden Planner

‎Gardenia – Plant Organizer

In this space we will tell you what are the best gardening apps that you can have on iPhone, where you will be able to obtain the necessary knowledge to maintain your plants and a perfect space to register and carry your gardening notes.

Planter: Garden Planner

‎To obtain the garden of your dreams, it is necessary to have certain Knowledge of plant maintenancethe conditions for its preservation and the most suitable times for its planting.

This application provides you with all the information you need to keeping your plants is a healthy state And power harvest exquisite fruits and vegetables. It has information on the companion and combative plants, as well as the suitable dates for planting or transplanting.

As if that were not enough, the app shows square foot landscaping grid modelsmaking gardening so much easier for beginners and seasoned gardeners alike.

Garden Answers Plant Id

‎To maintain a garden full of life and healthy, it is necessary to know what kind of plants do you have available in your garden. By knowing the plant you can search more easily information on proper maintenance.

Also, you can identify the type of plant just by taking a photo and even receiving trusted information direct from gardening and horticultural experts.

Another feature that characterizes the app is its option to keyword search that indicate if the plant you own can infect you with any disease or attract an infestation of insects.

GARDENIZE – Garden and Plants

‎Works as a note book where you can record everything that happens in your garden. In this way it will be possible to control in a more organized way and with better visibility all the information corresponding to: when did you plant a plantlast time it harvested, maintenance that has been done to the garden and more.

It also connects you with an entire garden community where you can be inspired by other gardens and in turn share yours. Chat, learn and share gardening tips among users.

PlantNet

‎if you want get to know your plants better, you can use this useful application as a tool to identify the type of plant or flower. With PlantNet you will be able to know all world of plant biodiversity that is in your patio or on the sidewalks of your urbanism through a simple photograph.

The main objective of this app is collaborate actively participating with photos of plant species found mainly in urban areas, in order to provide updated information about the development and impact of wild plants. It has first rate information provided by botanical experts and much more.

WaterMe – Gardening Reminders

‎If you’re a busy person or easily distracted, you may be neglecting to properly maintain your plants. However, with this app you won’t have to worry anymore if your plants are wilting.

In this case, it will only be necessary register the plants you have in your care and the app will provide you with an alarm so that you can carry out the relevant care. Only you will receive an alarm a day and voila, that will be enough for you your plants are healthy and dazzling.

Gardenate

Gardenate is another of the best gardening apps and for those who they grow and harvest their own fruits and vegetables. This is an application that provides information based on your location data, with data on the best dates to sow depending on what you want to grow.

Also, you can customize visibility according to your preferred plants and the least desired, the calendar will be adapted to show the chosen sowing months and other interesting things about the care of your garden.

garden planner

‎This application helps users with cultivation gardensbeing very useful in providing data on the plants that are most compatible to be grown together, and indicating the least recommended for plant a short distance from another type of plant, since it would affect the others or herself. In addition, the application is capable of sharing information about the estimated time of harvest in your orchard.

Gardenia – Plant Organizer

The application of Gardenia is one of the best and most popular gardening apps from this list, it will also become your best tool to organize in a feasible way and with pleasant visibility everything you need to keep your garden in perfect condition.

It will only be necessary register the plants you have in your homealong with the pending tasks for its maintenance and later the app will take care of remember those activities accompanied by some recommendations to help you take better care of your plants.

No matter what level of knowledge you present, it is now possible to have the garden of your dreams with these gardening apps available for iPhone. You will be able to harvest your own fruits and vegetables as well as give more life and color to your home.

