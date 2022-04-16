Bevacizumab plus atezolizumab could be effective for some neuroendocrine tumors

In patients with neuroendocrine tumors, combination therapy with bevacizumab and atezolizumab may improve some outcomes, nonrandomized trial suggests.

Photomicrograph of a cancerous tumor, a type of neuroendocrine tumor (NET). Photo: Shutterstock.

Atezolizumab is a checkpoint inhibitor bevacizumab is a targeted therapy that inhibits the growth of tumors by stopping new blood vessels from growing.

Dr. Daniel Halperin, of the University of Texas at Houston, said: “While a small, single-group study cannot and should not change practice, supporting translational data suggest we may have the ability to turn on the system.” immune in a subset of patients with NETwhich is quite encouraging.”

“Fortunately, additional studies are underway exploring similar approaches and we are hopeful that our colleagues can build on the observations we present in this manuscript, so that we can continue to advance our research.” field towards immunotherapy options effective for our patients,” he added.

The therapies for patients with NETs advanced well-differentiated cancers “have expanded but remain inadequate, with patients dying of disease despite recent advanceswrite Dr. Halperin and colleagues in JAMA Oncology. “While patients with other cancers have seen long-term disease control and tumor regression with the application of immunotherapies, initial prospective studies of cell death inhibitors 1 single-agent schedules in NET have been disappointing.”

To assess the response rate after treatment with the inhibitor vascular endothelial growth factor bevacizumab plus the inhibitor atezolizumab, Dr. Halperin and colleagues conducted a single-arm, open-label, nonrandomized trial of 40 patients (median age, 59; 35%, female) with advanced, progressive grade 1 NETs o 2, including 20 with pancreatic NETs (pNETs) and 20 with extrapancreatic NETs (epNETs).

The patients received bevacizumab and atezolizumab by route intravenous in standard dose every three weeks until progression, death or withdrawal from the study. The primary endpoint was objective radiographic response; the secondary endpoint was progression free survival (SLP).

Four patients with pNET (20%) had an objective response, as did three (15%) with epNET. PFS was 14.9 months and 14.2 months, respectively.

Commenting on the study, Dr. Namrata (Neena) Vijayvergia, deputy director of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, called the results “encouraging.” However, he noted: “We do know that bevacizumab alone, given with somatostatin analogs, has a 12% response rate and a median PFS of about 16 months in carcinoid tumors, comparable to the epNET arm in this study. Therefore, there is little or no added benefit from atezolizumab.”

“We need prospective comparative trials to address the role of immuno-oncology combinations in NETs,” Dr Vijayvergia concluded.

