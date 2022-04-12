Cancer continues to affect a great many people every day. The positive fact, however, is that in recent years, also thanks to prevention, six out of ten patients have managed to defeat the disease. The evil of the century, because cancer is also known by this expression, fortunately it is more and more treatable, thanks to advances in medicine, chemotherapy and other modern technologies. Cancers affect approximately 377,000 men and women each year. However, in the age in which we live, we are also increasingly exposed to other and important problems. Stress, for example, if prolonged over time, could lead to serious consequences for our body. In addition to being a risk factor for depression, it is also one of the many risk factors for cardiovascular disorders.

Almost 9 out of 10 Italians suffer from stress-related disorders and often fatigue, irritability and insomnia would be the typical alarm bells of this disease. But today, with the ProiezionidiBorsa Health and Wellness Experts, we will not talk about this life partner of many people, which is precisely stress. Because it’s not just stress that causes these ailments. So beware of tiredness, nervousness and sleep disturbances, it doesn’t necessarily mean stress.

Magnesium and potassium

The human body is a near-perfect machine that sends out signals to listen to when something inside it starts not working as it should. Like vitamins, minerals are also valuable for our physical and mental health. In fact, the body needs the right quantities of vitamins and minerals to function at its best.

So, when there is a lack of magnesium and potassium, we absolutely must not neglect the signals that the body sends. Among the most common symptoms associated with this type of deficiency there would be, as mentioned, tiredness, irritability, insomnia, tachycardia, muscle aches, vomiting and nausea.

Beware of tiredness, nervousness and sleep disturbances as they may indicate a lack of 2 minerals that are valuable for health

However, since the same symptoms related to a magnesium and potassium deficiency could be caused by many other ailments, it is always advisable to consult your doctor. The latter will order blood tests in order to check the values ​​of minerals in the plasma. Depending on the results of the analyzes, you can help yourself with nutrition, taking foods rich in magnesium and potassium, supplements or following the other therapies prescribed by the doctor.

