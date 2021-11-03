Bialetti, the court gives the green light to the agreement on the debt

Do you want to advertise on this site?

Green light of the Court for the debt restructuring agreement of Bialetti Industrie spa, a company listed on the MTA market in Piazza Affari. The homologation arrived with a decree of 29 October 2021, but communicated yesterday by the Coccaglio company.

The group failed to meet payment obligations envisaged by the financial maneuver launched in 2019 and in particular by the debt restructuring agreement with the approved banks (pursuant to article 182-bis of the bankruptcy law), as well as by a bond loan of 35.8 million.

The new agreement was signed by Bialetti with Sculptor Ristretto Investments, Moka Bean, Amco, Banca Finanziaria Internazionale, Loan Agency Services, Bialetti Holding and Illimity Bank, according to what was communicated to the market. With reference to the total of approximately 64 million unsecured debts currently claimed by financial creditors, the agreement provides for remission, by Illimity and Amco, of receivables from Bialetti for approximately 20 million, equal to 35% of the unsecured debt covered by the new restructuring agreement.

The agreement also provides for the conversion into financial instruments equity investments (and not debt) of 14% of the receivables due from the Company by Illimity for 5 million and by Amco for approximately 3 million. In addition to this, it is contemplated the possibility of converting into other equity instruments the receivables claimed by Moka Bean from the company whose conversion is necessary to preserve a shareholders’ equity of no less than 3.5 million.

In support of the new industrial plan – reads a note from the company – Bialetti is expected to issue a senior non-convertible bond loan for a total of 10 million euros which will be subscribed by Illimity. The restructuring agreement also provides for a rescheduling of the bonds for approximately € 37 million held by Illimity, Amco and Moka bean. The transaction will close by 19 December 2021, or the full subscription of the Illimity bond loan; the payment by Illimity of the purchase price of the receivables envisaged by the assignments; and the subscription and release through credit conversion of subordinated sfp by illimity and amco.

