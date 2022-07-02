Biden Administration Opens Path to “Green Card” for TPS Beneficiaries – NBC Los Angeles

HOUSTON – The government of President Biden issued this Friday a memorandum that would allow those beneficiaries of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to request the adjustment of status that would lead them to obtain permanent residence.

According to Memorandum PM-602-0188the government will issue a new travel document for Tepesians, which will allow them -once they return to the country and are inspected by immigration authorities at ports of entry- to apply for permanent adjustment as a legal resident.

The Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) stated in its memorandum that TPS beneficiaries must meet certain requirements and the cases will be analyzed individually.

Requirements required to be able to adjust status

Have obtained a travel permit as a beneficiary of TPS.

The designation of country covered by the Temporary Protected status made by the US government must be current.

The TPS beneficiary returned to the US, after his trip, in accordance with the authorization given by the Immigration and Citizenship Service.

The person was admitted to enter the country at a port of entry.

Currently, residents of Afghanistan, Burma, Cameroon, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Venezuela, and Yemen are covered by Temporary Protected Status.

Currently, it is estimated that more than 700,000 people of these nationalities are covered by this temporary status. Venezuelans and Salvadorans are the main beneficiaries of this immigration benefit.

According to National Immigration Forumthe largest populations of Tempesians reside in California, Florida, Texas, New York, and Virginia.

Attorney Matt Adams is the legal director of the Seattle-based Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.