Bill Gates has covid-19 – KESQ

(CNN Business) –– Bill Gates shared that he tested positive for covid-19.

Gates, an outspoken advocate for Covid-19 vaccines, said on Twitter that he is “experiencing mild symptoms.” And he added that he is “following expert advice by isolating himself until he is healthy again.” He also mentioned that he is “lucky to have received the vaccine and the booster.”

Microsoft’s billionaire founder said Tuesday that the Gates Foundation will “get together” for the first time in two years and that he will virtually participate in the event via Microsoft Teams (where else could it be?).

“We will continue to work with our partners and do everything we can to make sure none of us have to deal with a pandemic again,” he said.

Gates has spoken frequently about mitigation efforts and how to prevent the next pandemic. Late last year, he shared with CNN International anchor Becky Anderson about his hopes that the Covid-19 pandemic would be under control by 2023.

He forecasts that with the expanded availability of vaccines, next year the world “won’t have the level of disruption that we’ve had for the first three years of this.”

In total, the Gates Foundation has committed at least $1.75 billion to support the global response to Covid-19.

