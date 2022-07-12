billboard, schedules and tv channels to watch live

Brian Ortega and Yair Rodríguez will be the main event at UFC Long Island, which will take place this Saturday, July 16.

Yair ‘El Pantera’ Rodríguez revealed that, if he wins the contest, he will be the next challenger for the featherweight belt, currently held by Australian Alexander Volkanosvki.

In the co-star will be Michelle Waterson and Amanda Lemos to enter the top 10 of the women’s strawweight division.

The event will be held at the UBS Arena, Elmont, United States.

UFC Long Island main card

Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

Michelle Waterson vs. amanda lemos

Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov

Matt Schnell vs. Sumudaerji

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdaine

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

UFC Long Island Preliminary Card

Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore

Punahele Soriano vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Bill Algeo vs. Billy Quarantillo

Dustin Jacoby vs. Da-Un Jung

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Herbert Burns vs. Khusein Askhabov

Phil Rowe vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote

Channels broadcasting the UFC Long Island

The event will be broadcast on ESPN and on Star +.

UFC Long Island schedules