Entertainment
billboard, schedules and tv channels to watch live
Brian Ortega and Yair Rodríguez will be the main event at UFC Long Island, which will take place this Saturday, July 16.
Yair ‘El Pantera’ Rodríguez revealed that, if he wins the contest, he will be the next challenger for the featherweight belt, currently held by Australian Alexander Volkanosvki.
In the co-star will be Michelle Waterson and Amanda Lemos to enter the top 10 of the women’s strawweight division.
The event will be held at the UBS Arena, Elmont, United States.
UFC Long Island main card
- Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez
- Michelle Waterson vs. amanda lemos
- Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Matt Schnell vs. Sumudaerji
- Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdaine
- Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate
UFC Long Island Preliminary Card
- Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore
- Punahele Soriano vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
- Bill Algeo vs. Billy Quarantillo
- Dustin Jacoby vs. Da-Un Jung
- Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
- Herbert Burns vs. Khusein Askhabov
- Phil Rowe vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov
- Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote
Channels broadcasting the UFC Long Island
The event will be broadcast on ESPN and on Star +.
UFC Long Island schedules
- Ecuador: 10:00
- Colombia: 10:00
- Peru: 10:00
- Argentina: 12:00
- Chile: 11:00
- Spain: 17:00
- Mexico City: 10:00
- New York: 11:00